Luxurious new waterfront development sails into Galveston’s hottest island

Since 1982, the tiny Tiki Island, which spans a mere 1.5 square miles, has been a hotbed of well-heeled retirees and owners of second beach homes in Galveston.

With a population of not quite 1,100, with some 482 mostly waterfront households, the village is one of the premier destinations on the Gulf Coast.

Now, a new development promises the luxe life to those looking to hop aboard one of Texas’ buzziest coastal destinations. The Residences at Tiki Island is a 70-unit condominium development slated to break ground in 2022, developers announced.

Project completion is anticipated for summer 2024.

Texas-based Legend Communities, veterans of waterfront property developments, has named NAN Properties Developer Services as exclusive listing agent, per a press release.

Expect some 70 luxurious two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominium homes, ranging from 1,200 to more than 3,000 square feet. The top two floors will feature two-story penthouses with elevators included in the floor plans.

Meanwhile, buyers can look for 80 luxury waterfront villas, a waterfront restaurant, ship store, boathouse, and marina rental slips. Prices at the 6-acre waterfront community currently range from the $800,000s; villas start at $1 million.

As Tiki Island is all about that water life, the development also includes a marina with a restaurant, and all-important boathouse storage for more than 200 boats.

About those sure-to-be-sought-after villas: The residences will feature dumbwaiters to help owners transport groceries and packages from their cars up to their homes. With weather obviously a concern (given Tiki’s water-facing location), each villa will also have a backup generator.

These Tiki Island residences are expected to have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen and lounge area, and even a dog park. The community promises to be a golf-cart-friendly community, with a boat valet for easy water access, as well as striking bay views.

More resort amenities currently planned include:

A boardwalk and pedestrian site for neighborhood connectivity.

Dry boat storage to house 200-plus boats on four levels.

A 6,500-square-foot waterfront restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.

A waterfront ship’s store with retail space.

Marina rental slips and a guest slip area for the restaurant and ship’s store.

Parking for cars and golf carts.

“The Residences at Tiki Island will offer boat owners a dream opportunity to not only accommodate their vessel onsite, but enjoy the many amenities all just steps away from their residence on the 6-acre development,” Betty Harbourt, who leads NAN Properties’ developer services division, said in a statement. “The plans leverage a resort environment and The Residences of Tiki Island will be exclusive to homeowners and with no short-term rentals. We are thrilled to have been chosen to bring these premier condominiums to market.”