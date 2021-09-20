Home » Real Estate
tiki time

Luxurious new waterfront development sails into Galveston’s hottest island

Luxe new waterfront development sails into Galveston’s hottest island

By
The Residences at Tiki Island
The new development boasts 70 units, villas, a marina, a restaurant, and more.  Photo courtesy of The Residences at Tiki Island

Since 1982, the tiny Tiki Island, which spans a mere 1.5 square miles, has been a hotbed of well-heeled retirees and owners of second beach homes in Galveston.

With a population of not quite 1,100, with some 482 mostly waterfront households, the village is one of the premier destinations on the Gulf Coast.

Now, a new development promises the luxe life to those looking to hop aboard one of Texas’ buzziest coastal destinations. The Residences at Tiki Island is a 70-unit condominium development slated to break ground in 2022, developers announced.

Project completion is anticipated for summer 2024.

Texas-based Legend Communities, veterans of waterfront property developments, has named NAN Properties Developer Services as exclusive listing agent, per a press release. 

Expect some 70 luxurious two-, three-, and four-bedroom condominium homes, ranging from 1,200 to more than 3,000 square feet. The top two floors will feature two-story penthouses with elevators included in the floor plans.

Meanwhile, buyers can look for 80 luxury waterfront villas, a waterfront restaurant, ship store, boathouse, and marina rental slips. Prices at the 6-acre waterfront community currently range from the $800,000s; villas start at $1 million.

As Tiki Island is all about that water life, the development also includes a marina with a restaurant, and all-important boathouse storage for more than 200 boats.

About those sure-to-be-sought-after villas: The residences will feature dumbwaiters to help owners transport groceries and packages from their cars up to their homes. With weather obviously a concern (given Tiki’s water-facing location), each villa will also have a backup generator.

These Tiki Island residences are expected to have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen and lounge area, and even a dog park. The community promises to be a golf-cart-friendly community, with a boat valet for easy water access, as well as striking bay views.

More resort amenities currently planned include:

  • A boardwalk and pedestrian site for neighborhood connectivity.
  • Dry boat storage to house 200-plus boats on four levels.
  • A 6,500-square-foot waterfront restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating.
  • A waterfront ship’s store with retail space.
  • Marina rental slips and a guest slip area for the restaurant and ship’s store.
  • Parking for cars and golf carts.

“The Residences at Tiki Island will offer boat owners a dream opportunity to not only accommodate their vessel onsite, but enjoy the many amenities all just steps away from their residence on the 6-acre development,” Betty Harbourt, who leads NAN Properties’ developer services division, said in a statement. “The plans leverage a resort environment and The Residences of Tiki Island will be exclusive to homeowners and with no short-term rentals. We are thrilled to have been chosen to bring these premier condominiums to market.”

Read These Next
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Famed lobster sandwich shop rolls into Austin for first Texas location
Albert Hotel Main Street entrance
Destination hotel with historic ties checks into heart of Hill Country
Four Hands vignette
Austin furniture brand shines light on new nature-inspired collection