200 Congress Ave., Unit #33DN

Austin, TX 78701

Neighborhood: Downtown

Style: Condominium

Square footage: 4,306

Beds: 3

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $4,950,000

The lowdown: This completely custom unit in The Austonian overlooks the South Congress corridor, Lady Bird Lake, the State Capitol, and more in panoramic views from three balconies— a rarity in this building, and an entertainer's dream.

The open-concept layout is perfect for entertaining in grand style, with every design detail having been carefully selected and quality crafted. The kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances from Miele and Wolf, an expansive island and custom bar, and a butler's pantry featuring a wine captain, ice maker, refrigerator drawers, steam oven, and in-wall coffee maker. Other highlights include custom cabinets and expansive Calacatta Gold countertops.

The owner's suite is spacious with an added built-in dresser, custom dressing area, completely custom closet, and a hidden washer and dryer for added convenience. The generous primary bathroom is accented with beautiful marble counters, high-end tile, and a steam shower.

In addition to the three bedrooms, an additional two offices make working from home a breeze. No one has ever complained about too much storage! The unit also includes access to amenities, a storage unit, and three parking spaces.

---

This home is on the market with Debbie Lowe of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.