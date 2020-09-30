Texas socialite's famous mansion with America's largest closet finally sells

The most famous closet in the country now has a new owner. Houston socialite Theresa Roemer’s notorious, three-level dazzler — housed in a 17,350 square foot dwelling — is officially off the market, according to Nancy Almodovar with Nan & Company Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, who represented the sale of the property.

No word on the buyer and how much was paid for the home (and its fab and famous storage space) on 47 Grand Regency Cir. in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, but the most recent asking price was $6,499,000.

From the $60,000, custom-made Egyptian crystal chandelier hanging in the entry, to the wine tasting room built to hold 245 wine bottles, every aspect of the home nestled in the Carlton Woods community in The Woodlands was crafted to be over-the-top. The estate boasts 25-foot floor-to-ceiling glass walls and offers amenities such as a catering kitchen, gym, media room, glam room, wet bars, butlers pantry, and elevator. It sits on two green acres overlooking the Nicklaus Course and the Bear Branch Reserve.

Rapper Gucci Maine shot his video for “Nonchalant” in the massive estate. The home received more national attention when burglars made off with nearly $1 million worth of expensive goods.

But really, it’s all about the closet. As CultureMap previously reported, the “she cave” three-story space sits behind a wall of glass and boasts a floating staircase, champagne bar, and hair and makeup area.

Texas Monthly dubbed Theresa Roemer “The Ultimate Real Housewife of Houston," describing visiting the house as “absurdity.” She and husband, Lamar, have hosted a myriad of society soirees there. Time will tell if the couple downsizes — or if Theresa builds an even more colossal closet.