New condo project roots into formerly funky Bouldin Creek property in South Austin

A condo project with prices ranging from the $400,000s to more than $1 million is coming to South Austin’s Bouldin Creek neighborhood.

Real estate developer Intracorp, based in Vancouver, Canada, is building the One Oak project at South First and Live Oak streets.

The 2.7-acre site at 2209 S. First St. — which once housed Austin-centric businesses like End of an Ear record shop and clothier New Brohemia as part of the so-called Slackerville retail center — will soon host a four-story building with 106 one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos. Eight live-work storefronts will be on the first floor, 88 condos on the second and third floors, and 10 penthouses on the fourth floor.

A central courtyard overlooking Bouldin Creek will offer a negative-edge pool, private poolside cabanas, and outdoor grills and dining areas. Indoor amenities include a lounge, a fitness center, and private coworking offices.

“We’re focused on building extraordinary homes that fit comfortably within and respond to the very best neighborhoods that we all desire to live in,” says William Sayers, Texas development director at Intracorp. “This diverse collection of homes will set itself apart through timeless architecture, sustainable building features, efficient floor plans, and amenities that highlight Austin’s beautiful green spaces.”

The lead architect for One Oak is Chicago-based Pappageorge Haymes Partners. Austin-based Urban Foundry Architecture is overseeing interior design, and Naperville, Illinois-based Hitchcock Design Group is the landscape architect. Austin-based Brandon Miller Group is handling sales and marketing.