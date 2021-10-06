Interest rates are still low, but the Austin housing market is off the charts. If you’re planning to buy or build your next dream home, consider contacting a local community bank for your mortgage needs.

Local banks aim to provide loans based on people and not just their credit scores. That's how SouthStar Bank operates, offering a superior level of personal attention. In the current market, this can be especially crucial.

Whether you are buying your first home or building your forever dream home, there are steps you can take along with your lender and Realtor to create a streamlined process.

Starting with pre-qualification, your lender will evaluate your unique situation. Many borrowers qualify for a traditional home loan — but, of course, not everyone is traditional. SouthStar Bank understands that every client is unique and provides the flexibility to create custom loans to fit these situations.

With the hot market, switching lenders midway through the process can mean losing the perfect home. Having a lender on your side who is able to thoroughly evaluate your situation and pivot to a variety of loan options will keep your goals of homeownership at the forefront.

With the high demand for housing, many Austinites are also considering building their own home. But where to begin? Along with a variety of mortgage options, SouthStar Bank specializes in lot and construction lending. This spans from financing the land to the construction of a custom home on a lot you already own.

Customers can also opt for "construction-to-permanent" loans, which cover your project from beginning to end — and into paying the mortgage. As experts in the market, SouthStar Bank’s lending team will be with you every step of the way.

"For most clients, the construction loan process is new," says Kimberly Watson, SouthStar Bank's senior vice president of lending. "We do what we can to make it as straightforward as possible. It’s something I look at day in and day out, and I enjoy seeing plans come together for clients who aren’t sure where to begin."

Founded in 1920, SouthStar Bank holds over $1 billion in assets and is one of the largest independent banks in Texas. All decisions are made locally by a dedicated lending team, allowing the flexibility to apply common-sense standards to products, services, and loan requests.

Locate your nearest branch to speak directly with a loan officer, or visit the SouthStar Bank website to explore your mortgage options and get started with pre-qualification.

As an extra bonus, score a quarter off your portfolio mortgage rate when you open a SouthStar Bank account and sign up for monthly auto-draft payments.

---

All loans subject to approval. Other fees and restrictions may apply. SouthStar Bank NMLS #410624. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.