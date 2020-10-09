504 Sunrise Cir.

Austin, TX 78704

Neighborhood: Travis Heights

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 2,892

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 1 partial

Price: $1,850,000

The lowdown: Private, modern, and a pool? This urban oasis in 78704 has it all, including a fully fenced front and back yard so you feel fully secure. From floor-to-ceiling windows that let in incredible natural light to solar panels and Jenn-Air commercial-grade appliances, not a single detail has been overlooked. And you'll actually have time to enjoy living here, thanks to extensive custom landscaping with artificial turf that makes upkeep a breeze. A detached casita is the perfect spot to house guests or turn into an office tucked away from the main home. And it's all located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Travis Heights, only a short walk from Stacy Park and South Congress Avenue.

---

This home is on the market with Carl Shurr of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.