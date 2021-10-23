1603 Taylor Gaines St.

Austin, TX 78741

Neighborhood: Downtown

Style: Traditional

Square footage: 2,627

Beds: 4

Baths: 2 full, 1 partial

Price: $1,450,000



The lowdown: It sounds like a dream: A 1910 farmhouse built on a hilltop that overlooks downtown, sitting on over a half-acre of the most charming land you'll find in urban Austin. Add in original wood flooring, shiplap walls, high ceilings, three fireplaces, and the most spacious rooms you can imagine for a home of this era, and it's got practically everything you could ever want.

Sit on the swing in the front yard, listening to the birds chirping and the wind gently rustling the large shade trees, and you'll feel as though you've been transported to a country farm. The center of downtown Austin is only two miles away and Lady Bird Lake and the Hike & Bike Trail are only a half-mile north.

A detached, 1,000-square-foot garage with a garage apartment adds even more storage and living space, while the gardens, stone wall, chicken coop, fountain, and a bee apiary complete the bucolic picture.

This home is charming and beautiful as-is, bur there is also limitless potential for more.

---

This home is on the market with Carl Shurr of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.