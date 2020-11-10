Few condos come with a 150-year-old oak tree on the property, but Cascade Condominiums is no ordinary development.

Located just off the banks of Shoal Creek at 25th and Longview streets, Cascade is part of the Old West Austin Neighborhood Association, a vibrant yet tranquil neighborhood with a rich past. Even the development takes its name from the area — Shoal Creek was first called Cascade Creek by early settlers.

The condos are set on a rolling hill that overlooks Pease Park, Austin's first and oldest public park, while views from the rooftop provide optimal city panoramas of downtown.

And back to that majestic oak tree that sits in the courtyard in front of the pool and — true to name — cascading water feature. The developers, Pearlstone Partners, were careful to build around it, and it served as a reminder to embrace the old while seamlessly integrating new amenities with the accessibility of a live-work-play lifestyle.

An Art Deco ambiance is combined with an urban-meets-nature design style inside, with a lobby that instantly provides a sense of community and hospitality. Amenities such as the fitness/cardio center and community co-working space bring convenience home.

Walk out the door, and residents are immediately a part of the abundantly green landscape. The development sits atop parkland owned by the City of Austin, which will be maintained for the community by Cascade Condominiums.

Down the hill and across the street is the 24th Street Pedestrian Bridge, the most traveled bridge across Shoal Creek. The trail beside it provides a safe, bikeable, and walkable commute route all the way down to Town Lake and up to the North Austin corridor.

Prospect Real Estate is listing the condominiums, which are available in studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts. Fill out the form here or contact Prospect Real Estate by calling 512-884-5775 or emailing info@prospectrealestate.com.