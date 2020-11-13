It takes a keen sense of awareness and knowledge of Austin's dynamic history to be successful in real estate here, and Lesley Collins has both. A resident of Austin for more than 34 years, Collins came to Texas after graduating from Pepperdine University, then spending a few years in New York City, where she acquired a passion for real estate.

She became captivated by the city's stunning and innovative architecture, spending her free time in museums and interior home shops in order to develop an understanding of the architectural styles and details of the city. Shortly after, she brought her interest in architecture and home design to Austin and promptly moved into the world of interior design, as well as the restoration and selling of properties.

As she sharpened her skills in real estate, Collins knew it was time to make the transition to Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. She prides herself on going above and beyond the call of duty, and enjoys working with both buyers and sellers. Being an ardent believer in the power of technology, Lesley stays on the cutting edge of all new developments in the real estate market.

We chatted with Collins to find out more about her work and what drives her.

CultureMap: What inspires you to do what you do?

Lesley Collins: My relationships with my clients inspire me. I want more than anything for my clients to reach their goals and live their dreams. It's not only my passion, it's my job.

CM: What's one piece of advice you’d give to people looking for their dream home?

LC: Be open and patient. Before we even start looking at homes, I ask questions like, "What are your expectations?" and "What did you like and dislike about your last home?" This just helps all of us to get on the same page.

CM: And advice to those who are selling?

LC: I advise them to let me prepare a pre-listing packet, so they can be knowledgeable about what the market is like in their neighborhood. This helps them get a realistic price on their home. Also, DECLUTTER!

CM: Sum up Austin in three words.

LC: Weird, outdoors, water.

CM: What do you consider your "special skill"?

LC: Before real estate, I worked in the film industry. This taught me to hustle and adapt to several different personality types. Later, I ended up owning a retail store that sold high-end linens and bath products, mostly all made in France or Italy. With that career I was able to do a lot of interior design and work with designers. I can walk into a space and tell what it needs.

CM: What's one thing people might not know about you?

LC: I have lived on both coasts: Malibu in California and New York City.

CM: Finish the sentence: "It's a good day when..."

LC: It's a good day when I've known I've made some else's day!

---

See Lesley Collins' latest listings here, or contact her at 512-633-5481 or lesley.collins@sothebysrealty.com.