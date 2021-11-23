Former Torchy’s CEO spices up Austin market with $7.5 million mansion

Earlier this month, GJ Hart retired as CEO of Austin-based Torchy’s Tacos. Now the taco retiree is selling his “damn good” Austin-area residence as well.

Hart just put his Bee Cave mansion on the market for $7.5 million.

Built in 2008 and designed by Lakeway-based Seaux-Pierce Architecture, the so-called “Bridge Home” sits on 1.3 acres in the Spanish Oaks neighborhood, near State Highway 71 and Bee Caves Road. The 8,896-square-foot mansion features five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, two half-bathrooms, and stunning views of the Hill Country.

Other highlights of the home, at 5221 Musket Cv., include:

Rooftop solar system.

Private water well.

Chef’s kitchen with three ovens.

Five Sub-Zero refrigerators.

Three-car garage.

Swimming pool.

1,200-bottle wine cellar.

Gym.

Media room.

Guarded, gated security.

“Entertain intimate groups on the multiple cozy patios or open up the sliding glass doors for the epitome of indoor/outdoor living, with ample room for entertaining hundreds of guests,” the listing suggests to potential buyers.

Monica Fabbio of real estate brokerage firm Compass has the listing.

Hart joined Torchy’s as CEO in January 2018. During his tenure, the chain grew from 45 to 96 locations. He now serves as a consultant for Torchy’s. Torchy’s founder Mike Rypka has been named interim CEO.

Last year, Torchy’s sold an estimated $400 million stake in the company to General Atlantic, D1 Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price, Lone Pine Capital, and XN.

“Torchy’s is by far one of the hottest brands in the industry today, and I am so proud of the passionate team we have built. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time leading the organization to this point, and I am grateful to our employees and investors for their support and partnership as we have grown the business,” Hart says in a news release.

The newly retired Hart says he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and four children, and the “growing brood” of grandchildren.