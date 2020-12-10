360 Nueces St., #3605

Austin, TX 78701



Neighborhood: Downtown

Style: Condominium

Square footage: 1,225

Beds: 2

Baths: 2

Price: $798,000

The lowdown: Look out over the downtown Austin city skyline, Lady Bird Lake, State Capitol, and U.T. Tower from the 36th floor of this gorgeous condo, which sports its own private balcony to go with the panoramic views from each room. Inside, find 10-foot ceilings, mahogany floors, a motorized living room window shade, and custom finishes throughout.

The kitchen features slate tile, black granite counters, stainless and Bosch appliances. The large master bedroom has a luxurious spa-like bath outfitted with a beautiful vanity and lighting and a built-out walk-in master closet. The secondary bedroom would also make a perfect home office, while the delightful guest bath features a claw-foot soaking tub. Enjoy extra storage in the adjoining utility room with an included full size washer and dryer.

This unit comes with two reserved parking places on the first level of the secure parking garage. 360 Condominiums' resort-style amenities include 24-hour concierge, a fitness center, heated pool, outdoor grill and recreation areas, private dog park, media room, and an owners' lounge with billiards table. All this, and you can also walk to Lady Bird Lake trail, Seaholm District, Whole Foods, Central Library, and nearby restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.

---

This home is on the market with Suzanne Pringle of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.