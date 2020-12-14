Austin suburb welcomes sustainable development with homes starting at $220,000

Many homebuyers these days desire affordability and sustainability. A new project near San Marcos promises to offer both.

Two San Marcos-based companies, IBS Homes and Losaw Construction, are breaking ground on a 25-home development at the Brook Hollow Club Estates subdivision. The subdivision, just east of San Marcos, is sandwiched between I-35 and State Highway 130.

Husband-and-wife team Daryl and Jeannie Losaw own IBS Homes and Losaw Construction. Daryl Losaw says they’re building sustainable homes because it’s the right thing to do for the environment.

“We need to make an impact, and it’s my way of making an impact,” he says. “I can do it the old way that everybody else does it, but I’d rather put out a better, new product that has science applied to it … .”

The project will offer four home models measuring about 1,400 to 1,700 square feet; each home will contain three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Prices will range from $220,000 to $259,000. Each home lot will encompass at least one-third of an acre.

Prices of the new homes being built at Brook Hollow Club Estates sit below those elsewhere in the region.

In October, the median sale price for a home in the Austin metro area stood at $365,000, according to the Austin Board of Realtors. In Hays County, where San Marcos is located, the median sale price was $305,000. In San Antonio, the median sale price for a home was $261,200 in October, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

About 35 mobile homes already are located at Brook Hollow Club Estates. Representing the third phase of the 30-acre subdivision, the 25 new structures will be the first traditional homes there. The four initial homes are scheduled to be completed in April.

Among the sustainable features of the homes are:

Metal roofing

Energy-efficient air-conditioning systems and water heaters

Air-cooling ceiling fans in each room

Spray-foam insulation, designed to reduce energy consumption

Solar-ready rooftops

Steel foundations, which provide a lower carbon footprint than typical concrete foundations

No garage, which eliminates a potential source of harmful automotive fumes seeping into the home

Another advantage: The subdivision is in Guadalupe County, whose property taxes are lower than in neighboring Hays County. Guadalupe County is part of the San Antonio metro area, while Hays County is part of the Austin metro area. The property sits within the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District.