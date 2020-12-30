Exclusive 27-acre Austin estate near Barton Creek flows onto market

Sprawling ranches are practically as common in Texas as places that serve chips and queso, brisket, or margaritas. It’s uncommon, however, to come across a sizable residential property within the boundaries of a big city.

Now, one of the largest residential estates in Austin is on the market — a nearly 27-acre site anchored by a 3,842-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom, Mediterranean-style home. The property is at 9209 Scenic Bluff Dr., north of the Barton Creek Habitat Reserve and near Bee Caves Road and Creeks Edge Parkway.

Eric Copper of Austin Portfolio Real Estate has the listing, whose asking price is available only by request. When the property was on the market in 2018, it was listed at $5.5 million.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Copper proclaimed that he wasn’t “bluffing when I say this is one of the most unique and exclusive estates you’ll come across in the Austin area.”

Copper says the Scenic Bluff property is well suited for a family compound or a retreat, and feed into the Eanes Independent School District. The land also could be divided into parcels for future development, he says, and boasts plenty of room for a helipad

Instead of focusing on the interior of the home, a marketing video for the secluded estate highlights bluebonnets, plentiful trees, unpaved roads, and wide-open spaces.

Public records show Roy and Eva Strasburger own the nearly 27-acre estate. Roy Strasburger is president and CEO of StrasGlobal, a Temple-based company that provides management and consulting services for convenience stores, quick-service restaurants, car washes, oil-change shops, and coffee and food-to-go stores. Eva Strasburger is the company’s director of strategy.