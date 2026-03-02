Short Commute
Austin ISD starts construction on affordable housing for teachers, staff
Austin ISD leaders kicked off construction on a new affordable housing project in East Austin.
On Friday, February 27, the district and developer NRP Group celebrated the groundbreaking of the Anita Ferrales Coy redevelopment in East Austin. The new development will be located at the former site of the school of the same name on Gonzales Street.
The site will soon become mixed-use housing for the Austin ISD community, and will be designed to help teachers and district staff find affordable housing within the city while also continuing to work within the district.
Leaders say the first phase of the project will open up more than 300 units. It is part of a larger two-phase plan to transform the 18-acre property into two apartment buildings.
"Everyday, our educators pour their hearts into our students, often commuting far from outside the city to do so," Austin ISD Superintendent Matias Segura said at Friday's groundbreaking. "They give so much to our community and it's only right that we build them a space to live, providing a place to call home right here in the heart of Austin."
According to the Texas Tribune, AISD teachers made an average salary of $60,821 for the school year that ended in 2024. Calculations by the Housing Department & Austin Housing Finance Corporation mark that income for people living alone as just under 70 percent of Austin's median family income (MFI) for households of the same size.
Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com. CultureMap has added context about income data to this story.