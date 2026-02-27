SPLASHY LISTING
Westlake estate with lazy river lists for the first time at $14.9M
A three-acre gated estate in Westlake near Barton Creek Mall has hit the market for the first time ever, priced at $14.9 million. The Mediterranean-style house, at 3667 Stoneridge Rd., spans more than 10,000 square feet and includes a separate guesthouse and multi-level resort-style pool.
A property of this size, and at this price point, is rare even in Westlake Hills, where the median home price in the market is $1.9 million, up 3 percent over the past year. This particular home was custom built in 2016 by Bob Rayburn, founder of North American Breaker Company. The home is listed by Jennifer Henry of Compass.
The primary suite is located on the main level, set apart from guest areas for added privacy, with a gorgeous wood beamed ceiling.Photo courtesy of Frank Garnica / Compass
The house is positioned to the rear of the property to preserve many of the larger oaks and leave space for future amenities, such as tennis courts or putting greens. Designed for entertainment, the house includes a kitchen with an eight-burner Wolf range, double ovens, and integrated cabinet-front appliances, as well as a butler's pantry. A large game room on the main floor boasts full-height windows looking out on the property and a restaurant-grade bar.
This oversized center island could be used for prep space or entertaining.Photo courtesy of Frank Garnica / Compass
The property, which is called Stonebridge Estates, falls into the ultra-luxury tier of properties in Austin, with Texas limestone walls in the dining room, a dual-sided fireplace in the living room and a freestanding soaking tub in the main bathroom. The house boasts wood-cased windows, custom marble, and hand-finished ceiling details.
The estate pairs large-scale entertaining spaces with resort-style amenities throughout:
- 6 bedrooms
- 10 bathrooms
- Primary bath with freestanding soaking tub and dual vanities
- Game room with restaurant-grade bar, poker, and billiards
- Dedicated media room
- Study with fireplace
- Separate fitness studio
- Chef’s kitchen with 8-burner Wolf range and double ovens
- Butler’s pantry
- Multi-level pool with spa
- Current-fed lazy river loop
- Outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and covered patios
- Detached guesthouse with rooftop balcony
A dedicated media room offers a true theater experience, conveniently tucked away from the main living spaces.Photo courtesy of Frank Garnica / Compass
Outdoors, a patio is anchored by a multi-level pool complex that incorporates a current-fed lazy river loop, a feature more common to resorts than homes. Amenities also include a fire pit, areas for sitting and eating, as well as fully equipped outdoor kitchen. A detached 1,200-square-foot guesthouse next door has a rooftop balcony.