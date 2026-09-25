fall homebuying season
This is the best time to buy a home in Austin in 2026, experts say
Austin residents who are finally ready to become homeowners are just 10 days away from the best window to buy their first home, a new housing report has revealed.
According to the report, the week of September 27 to October 3 is the best time to buy a home in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro.
The analysts at Austin-based real estate listings website Realtor.com say this period offers home buyers "the most favorable balance of inventory, lower listing prices, reduced competition, and a more manageable market pace."
"Home shoppers heading into fall will find an opportunity that has been hard to come by in recent years: more choices and less urgency," said Realtor.com senior economist Hannah Jones. "With mortgage rates still elevated above year-ago levels, and offering buyers little relief on the financing side, this fall window is a clear opportunity for buyers to make up some ground elsewhere."
Austin-area buyers may find 22.1 percent more active listings during this week than the average week, based on historical housing market data. Shoppers will also have more breathing room as demand is expected to be nearly 43 percent lower than the annual peak.
Home prices in the Greater Austin area are projected to be 6.6 percent lower than their seasonal peak. For a median-priced home of $549,000 in the city limits, that could translate to more than $36,000 in savings.
Jones clarified that buyers shouldn't treat this window as a "deadline," and instead recommended shoppers be strategic about purchasing a home.
"Shopping earlier in the fall may provide the broadest selection of fresh listings, while waiting later in the season may bring additional price flexibility," she said. "The right choice depends on a buyer's budget, timeline and local market, but preparation—including understanding a realistic monthly payment and getting pre-approved — will be especially valuable this fall."
The best time to buy a home in Austin is also the best time to buy in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, the report said. In total, 14 of the 50 largest U.S. metros share the same best week. Down the road in San Antonio-New Braunfels, the best time to buy a home in 2026 is October 4-10.