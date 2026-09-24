Ahhh-mazing Home
Palm Springs-style Austin home with calming garden lists for $1.7M
When Josh Ganderson and Stacey Swinehart redesigned their home in North Austin’s Crestview neighborhood, they set out to create a calming atmosphere.
“I wanted the entire property to feel like a getaway,” Ganderson told CultureMap. “The goal was to create a space where relaxing isn’t something you plan for — it’s just built into your daily routine.”
After living there since 2015, Ganderson and Swinehart are getting away from their getaway. They’ve put their Palm Springs-style home, at 1117 Stobaugh St., on the market for $1.7 million. Todd Burgener of Douglas Elliman has the listing.
Trees and artwork line a hallway.Photo by Logan Campbell, Apex Media
Nothing exemplifies the home’s built-in relaxation more than the backyard’s Zen-inspired garden and “private resort.” The backyard features mature bamboo, lush plants and flowers, ponds with running water, a pool, and a spa.
Several seating areas and gathering spots under mature shade trees invite residents and guests to lazily soak up the scenery.
“On quiet days, opening the doors to hear the pond and pool water is the absolute best part of living here,” Ganderson said.
The backyard oasis also features a full kitchen and outdoor patio.
“Whether entertaining a crowd or enjoying a quiet afternoon surrounded by the sounds of running water and nature, this backyard feels worlds away from the city,” Douglas Elliman said.
Adding to the worlds-away feeling: The property, on a lot measuring about one-third of an acre, sits in the midst of the 78757 ZIP code but still feels secluded, according to the real estate firm.
Mature bamboo lends a lush feeling to the home’s exterior.Photo by Logan Campbell, Apex Media
Inside the nearly 2,550-square-foot home, you’ll find four bedrooms, four bathrooms, one half-bathroom, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, a wine fridge, and an in-law floor plan.
However, the backyard shines as the star of the home, built in 2008 by Metrohouse.
“The open kitchen and pool area make it effortless to hang out as a family, but there’s never a competition for space,” Ganderson said.
“When you need a change of pace,” he added, “it’s just as easy to step into another area that feels equally impactful in a completely different way — whether that’s slipping away to my office, reclining in the shade by the pond, catching the open air by the stream, or just walking the garden pathways to reset.”