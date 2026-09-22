Small Sets
New 3-day Hill Country music experience will only sell 200 tickets
A new multi-day music event coming to the Hill Country will gather small crowds for shows in a beautiful outdoor setting. Called Hill Country Reserve, the new experience will debut November 2-4, 2026, at multiple venues in Fredericksburg and beyond.
The audience for Hill Country Reserve will be limited to 200, a press release says. That's already small for any music festival, but audiences will get even smaller when they're split up for dinner performances by artists including Bri Bagwell, Paul Eason, Zane Williams and Django Walker.
Other artists on the broader lineup include:
- Wade Bowen
- The Wilder Blue
- Josh Weathers
- Julianna Rankin
- Hayden Redwine
- Seth James
- Shelby Stone
- Alex Lambert
- Garrett Mann
- Angel White
- Stewart Mann
- Jack Ingram and Jon Randall (The Marfa Tapes)
Guests will first visit the Albert Hotel, a property that opened in the first few days of 2025 at the site of the historic Albert Dance Hall. They'll be treated to an opening event including dinner, drinks, vineyard views, and of course, live music. Then on the second day, guests can "move at an unhurried pace," a press release says, taking in more music and sightseeing in the "surrounding Hill Country."
On the third and final day, guests will gather at Luckenbach for closing performances, which will be taped for the Texas Music Scene TV show and online archive. The release emphasizes that the tapings serve to bolster a "broader storytelling legacy."
Hill Country Reserve is organized by Forefront Networks, whose portfolio includes Texas Music Scene and the music events Live In The Vineyard Goes Country in Napa Valley and Elevation in Beaver Creek, Colorado. The new Hill Country experience is designed to extend a similar concept to Texas. It is presented by Visit Fredericksburg and supported by Stonegate Pharmacy.
Tickets are not yet on sale, but more information about the schedule is available at hillcountryreserve.com. A newsletter sign-up form can be found at the bottom of the website's home page.