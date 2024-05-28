Your Expert Guide
Cedar Park: Where urban cool factor meets suburban luxury
There are so many great places to live in Austin that it helps to have an expert on your side.
When real estate agents Jamie Moore and her husband, Brady, were expecting their second child, they knew they’d need more room for their growing family. Cedar Park was their neighborhood of choice, and they’ve now lived in the area since 2016.
“We wanted to give our kids the same experience we had growing up: that ‘white picket fence’ type of vibe that’s safe and family-friendly,” Jamie says. “My husband is also a big golfer, so he wanted to live in a golf course community so he could easily sneak out to play a few holes!”
“Cedar Park is perfectly positioned between the true hustle and bustle of downtown and the quieter areas of the Hill Country, meaning that residents can get to either one fairly quickly,” she adds.
Originally from South Carolina, Jamie has also previously lived in New York City and Los Angeles. “Those experiences really allow me the ability to connect with the multitudes of people moving to Austin,” she says. “I just love showing them the great place we live, and how it encompasses things that will be familiar to them, no matter where they are moving from.”
When Jamie isn’t helping make real estate dreams come true, you might find her at weekly tap classes at Shirley McPhail School of Dance (her in-laws' dance studio, no less). She started dancing when she was three and hasn’t stopped. Her nieces are also dancers and performed tap for Steve Harvey when they were on an episode of Family Feud.
One other thing to know about Jamie: She’ll probably beat you in a karaoke contest, just like she did in Salzburg, Austria. She performed "Ice Ice Baby" in front of a large grandstand full of people and won. “It was truly one of the most fun things I've ever done,” she says. “It was such a core memory that my friend and I have from our study abroad experience. And, yes, I still know every word to that song!”
Karaoke aside, Jamie offered up some of her personal favorites about life in Cedar Park. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
“Sweetwater Oyster Bar is the cutest spot, and the food is not only delicious but a visual treat, as well,” says Jamie. And when the shrimp and grits cravings hit, she heads to Mouton's Bistro & Bar.
More culinary winners include Tuscano Italian Kitchen and Salerno Cucina Italiana. “The staff at both of these places make you feel so welcome,” she says. “Whip My Soul is also a necessity, because a girl from South Carolina has to eat her kind of soul food every now and then to be right with the world.”
Jamie also loves a little dive bar in the neighborhood called the Twin Creeks Icehouse.
“They have a beautiful creek in the back and a lady brings in leftover biscuits from a local restaurant, so folks can feed the turtles while they enjoy their beer,” she says. “There’s also a pool table and live music a few nights a week, and the bartenders are all super friendly. Tell Tom and Lindsay that Jamie sent you!”
Where to play
“Spare Birdie is honestly one of my favorite places,” says Jamie. “The build-out is beautiful and sexy in some spots — like the restaurant — yet sporty and energetic in others. You can bowl, shoot pool, catch live music on the outside stage, or even play zombie dodgeball or a round of golf at the hitting bays. The cocktails are on point, the food is delicious, and the vibe is the best combination of energy and comfort.”
Jamie also loves going to The Good Lot with friends. It’s a family-friendly beer garden and food truck lot with a large fenced-in yard for kids to play.
To get in touch with the great outdoors, Lakeline Park is fantastic, according to Jamie. “They have concerts in the spring and summer, plus you can rent kayaks and explore the lake trail,” she says. “It’s a beautiful way to get your steps in, and my kids are obsessed with the zipline at the playground.”
Brushy Creek Lake Park is another top pick for its serene views, awesome playground, and huge sporting complex. “We’ve had our family photos taken at this park more times than I care to count because it's just so beautiful here,” she says.
For the occasional outdoor summer movie, head to Milburn Park. There’s also a large public pool, sand volleyball and basketball courts, and a hidden BMX bike park in the back.
What to see
Jamie recommends the Cedar Park Sculpture Garden for a peaceful way to spend an afternoon. “My kids and I love seeing the different interpretations of art and what people create,” she says. “We talk about the materials used and what it means to them.”
Where to live
“The cool thing about Cedar Park is that you truly can find a little slice of everything here,” says Jamie. “There are luxury homes on golf courses for those interested in the country club lifestyle; starter homes in beautiful, quaint neighborhoods with modern conveniences; and larger plots of land if you want to spread out a bit. There is also a cool area called the Cedar Park Ranchettes, where the parcels are usually between three to eight acres, and folks can have exotic animals like llamas!”
With its location at the edge of the Texas Hill Country, Cedar Park also has many lots with incredible views overlooking the Balcones Canyonlands.
A beautiful example of a Cedar Park property is 2805 Grand Oaks Loop in the Reserve at Twin Creeks neighborhood.
“My clients were moving from Austin and looking for a wonderful neighborhood home,” says Jamie. “This one provided the space they needed and was renovated exactly how they would have done it, so it was a no-brainer. We were thrilled to be able to help them secure their forever home.”
For Jamie, Cedar Park just keeps getting better. The upcoming Bell District on Bell Boulevard will have lots of shops and restaurants, a farmers market, and a new public library once completed.
