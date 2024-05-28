Your Expert Guide
Dripping Springs: A welcoming sense of community in a picturesque setting
Real estate agent Benée Arndt has been working in Dripping Springs for about a decade, and it’s the reason she lives there now.
“I accidentally fell in love with my neighborhood when I was showing clients around,” she says. “After one showing about seven years ago, I dropped my client off and called my husband to tell him that I found our forever home — even though we weren’t even looking to move!” They were under contract within a week and have never looked back.
“It feels like we are living in the country with the rugged beauty of the Texas Hill Country and also that community-forward and friendly, small-town charm, yet we have all the modern conveniences of a big city in nearly any direction,” says Benée. She likes to call it “Hill Country Lite.”
As a former Kilgore College Rangerette, Benée spent time in New York City, working on choreography for the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. “We would recruit high-school dancers to perform in the parade,” she says. “We were the third longest-running performance group besides Santa Claus and the Radio City Rockettes!”
Now, she applies that same passion and teamwork to community engagement, closely participating in the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce leadership initiatives, PTA at Dripping Springs ISD, and more.
Benée offered up a few of her personal favorites about life in Dripping Springs. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat and drink
“For a casual dinner, you can always find us with the family at Route 12 Filling Station for an evening on the patio,” says Benée. “But for a nice date night, you can never go wrong visiting Tillie’s at Camp Lucy, which offers a blend of sophistication, culinary excellence, and down-to-earth charm that epitomizes the dining scene here.”
More of her favorites include the farm-to-table fare at Homespun Kitchen & Bar, lobster rolls as good any you'd find on the East Coast at Garbo's, Tex-Mex flavors at Flores Mexican Restaurant, Thyme & Dough for breakfast pastries and more, and happy hour at Summer Revival Wine Co.
“There are also several breweries, wineries, and distilleries in the area, offering tastings, tours, and events that contribute to the town's vibrant social scene, and are all super family-friendly, too,” Benée adds.
Specifically, she loves to frequent Treaty Oak Distilling, Dripping Spring Distillery, and the Deep Eddy Tasting Room. For breweries, don’t miss Twisted X Brewing Company, Fitzhugh Brewing, and Jester King Brewery.
Where to play
Ranch Park hosts a farmers market and a range of events, including the Dripping Springs Rodeo, and "it also serves as an ice-skating rink at Christmas time,” says Benée.
She also loves heading to Milton Reimers Ranch Park for beautiful scenery, or driving about 20 minutes to Pedernales Falls State Park, which is just north of Dripping Springs.
What to see
“With its popularity, Hamilton Pool is not so much a hidden gem anymore, but it’s worth making a reservation for,” says Benée.
She also recommends the Pound House Farmstead Museum, which is adjacent to Founders Memorial Park. The 1854 homestead provides a fascinating look at local history.
Where to live
“You’ll find a diverse range of homes in Dripping Springs that reflect the area's harmonious yet unique blend of rural charm, traditional Texas architecture, and modern living,” says Benée. “There are streamlined ranch-style homes, nostalgic farmhouses, contemporary stunners, and more. Many residents also choose to build custom properties that are tailored to their individual preferences and lifestyle; it all creates a vibrant and eclectic residential landscape.”
---
