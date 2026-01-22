Mansion Makeover
19th century Austin home once owned by Elijah Wood listed at $3.2M
A Victorian home in South Austin once owned by Hollywood star Elijah Wood is on the market for nearly $3.2 million.
The 1890s house, located at 608 W. Mary St. in the Bouldin Creek area, is for sale at $3,195,000 — $2.12 million above the price Wood paid 14 years ago. Real estate agent KC Kitchen of Compass is hosting private showings by appointment only.
On the Circa website, which features old homes for sale, Kitchen describes the Queen Anne-style house — with a white picket fence that greets visitors — as “both timeless and alive.” The home is ideal “for someone who understands historic architecture, cultural value, and timeless craftsmanship,” says Kitchen, adding that it’s been “carefully preserved” and “subtly modernized.”
The opportunity for bold styling is there, but the next owner may go in a simpler direction.Photo courtesy of Kim West
“The property is completely pristine,” Kitchen tells CultureMap.
Each of the four bedrooms in the 3,128-square-foot, three-story home offers an en suite bathroom. Other highlights include:
- One half-bathroom
- Swimming pool
- Fully screened back porch and open front porch
- Three living rooms
- Two-car garage with EV plug-ins
- View of the downtown skyline from the third-story primary suite
- Custom millwork
“Set behind a discreet façade in one of Austin’s most walkable and sought-after neighborhoods, this home unfolds with endless charm and [Old World] style, reinterpreted for modern life,” Kitchen writes. “Thoughtfully reimagined, every space reveals a balance of history, craftsmanship, and color.”
Dusty rose cabinets create a warm, retro space.Photo courtesy of Kim West
The home was built in 1890 in the town of Marlin, southeast of Waco. In 2008, the rundown house was moved in four pieces to South Austin, near South Congress Avenue’s collection of shops and restaurants.
Wood, best known for starring in The Lord of the Rings franchise, bought the home in 2012 for $1.075 million. Eight years later, he put it on the market for $1.85 million.
The top floor plays with the dramatic roof shape.Photo courtesy of Kim West
So, why did Wood sell the house?
“I spend most of my time in Los Angeles, so the house just didn’t make sense anymore,” Wood told Texas Standard in 2024.
Real estate developer David West and his wife, former interior designer Kim West, bought the house in 2020 from Wood for an undisclosed amount. Wood had made interior and exterior improvements to the home, as did the Wests and a previous owner, remodeling contractor Urban Nature.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Kim West set about revitalizing the interior after she and her husband purchased the house. “She repainted the rooms with a dusty pastel palette and sourced bold, patterned wallpaper from around the world,” the newspaper says.