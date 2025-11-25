hottest zips
This Austin-area town has the No. 1 hottest U.S. ZIP code this fall
A recent analysis of American relocation trends has revealed the small town of Dale outside Austin was the No. 1 hottest ZIP code for movers nationwide in October 2025.
Dale's 78616 ZIP code topped MovingPlace's new list ranking the U.S. cities with the highest number of new movers per 1,000 current residents during the month of October.
According to the study's data, 961,650 moves took place across the nation last month. Dale saw 15.2 moves per 1,000 residents in October, the highest out of all U.S. cities.
Dale, an unincorporated community, is located 34 miles southeast of Austin in Caldwell County. It was praised as a highly sought-after locale for movers who want to live in between Austin and San Antonio while still reaping the benefits from a rural community with a small-town feel.
"The location means that residents see an overall cheaper cost of living and lower house prices, with a median house price of $369,000, as well as much more space than can be found in the surrounding metros," the report said.
Maxwell, another unincorporated community in Caldwell County, and its 78656 ZIP code ranked as the 10th hottest ZIP code in America in October. It had 9.5 moves per 1,000 residents. Maxwell is situated about 17 miles from Dale, and about 40 miles from Austin. The area was similarly touted as an "attractive" place to live for its spacious properties with new-build homes and a lower cost of living.
These are the top 10 hottest U.S. ZIP codes based on moves per capita in October:
- No. 1 – 78616 in Dale, Texas
- No. 2 – 34987 in Port Saint Lucie, Florida
- No. 3 – 37228 in Nashville, Tennessee
- No. 4 – 80019 in Aurora, Colorado
- No. 5 – 75166 in Lavon, Texas
- No. 6 – 32461 in Inlet Beach, Florida
- No. 7 – 10004 in New York, New York
- No. 8 – 43137 in Lockbourne, Ohio
- No. 9 – 30346 in Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 10 – 78656 in Maxwell, Texas
"When looking at the top ZIP codes in each state, it’s clear that less populated ZIP codes often show dramatic month-over-month increases, sometimes exceeding 100 percent," the report said. "Larger cities, by contrast, maintain consistently high move volumes without extreme spikes, because their larger populations dampen the impact of individual moves."
The hottest U.S. ZIP codes by total move volume
Five Texas ZIPs ranked among MovingPlace's separate analysis of the top 10 hottest U.S. ZIP codes based on total move volume.
Leander's ever-popular 78641 ZIP code ranked No. 3 on the list after gaining 330 new residents last month, only 40 residents shy from No. 1-ranking Washington, D.C.'s new resident count.
This northwest Austin suburb also previously ranked as the No. 4 most popular ZIP for movers during the first five months of 2025.
The report said Leander's most attractive qualities are its school system and its proximity to outdoor recreational activities. Leander residents who work in Austin but don't want to commute down U.S. Route 183 benefit from CapMetro's rail service, which typically runs into downtown Austin but is currently limited due to construction at the Austin Convention Center.
The top 10 hottest American ZIP codes in October based on total move volume were:
- No. 1 – 20002 in Washington, D.C.
- No. 2 – 78130 in New Braunfels, Texas
- No. 3 – 78641 in Leander, Texas
- No. 4 – 77433 in Cypress, Texas
- No. 5 – 75071 in McKinney, Texas
- No. 6 –32256 in Jacksonville, Florida
- No. 7 –77493 in Katy, Texas
- No. 8 – 85142 in Queen Creek, Arizona
- No. 9 – 98052 in Redmond, Washington
- No. 10 – 28269 in Charlotte, North Carolina