Meet Me Under The Oaks
Imagine life surrounded by East Austin’s energy at this new-home community
In East Austin, where creativity and culture thrive, a new neighborhood is redefining what it means to feel at home.
Arden Springdale is a boutique master-planned community that blends modern design with an intimate, connected atmosphere. With only 60 residences, it’s the kind of place where neighbors know each other by name, winding sidewalks invite evening strolls, and the balance of city life and natural beauty feels effortless.
Modern homes designed for real life
Each home at Arden Springdale has been designed with today’s lifestyle in mind.
Light streams through open, airy, two- and three-bedroom floorplans that make it easy to transition from work to play to rest. Kitchens are sleek yet welcoming, with quartz countertops, GE appliances, and cabinetry that combines function with style. Bathrooms continue the theme of refined comfort, with Delta fixtures, chic tile details, and a spa-like feel that elevates daily routines into small indulgences.
Choose from three design packages ('Timber' finish scheme shown).Rendering courtesy of Arden Springdale
Style that’s personal
What makes these homes even more appealing is the opportunity to choose from three curated finish packages, each with its own distinct character.
Whether you prefer cool and sophisticated, warm classic tones, or something in between, Arden Springdale allows you to personalize your space without sacrificing design cohesion. Thoughtful accents — like vaulted ceilings, open shelving, and large picture windows — bring depth and character, creating homes that feel crafted rather than conventional.
Everyday comforts, elevated
Beyond stylish interiors, the community is built with everyday convenience in mind. Most residences include a private garage, covered patios, and fenced yards, which are maintained by the HOA so you can enjoy the outdoors hassle-free.
Wellness-focused upgrades include private saunas, cold plunge tubs, raised garden beds, and air filtration devices.
The central green, anchored by a majestic heritage oak, is a natural gathering space. It’s a spot for casual conversations with neighbors, outdoor play, or simply soaking up the serenity of a quiet afternoon.
Connected to the best of East Austin
One of Arden Springdale’s greatest strengths is its location. Thanks to being just minutes from some of East Austin’s best coffee shops, breweries, and local restaurants, including the maker space and food court Springdale General, weekends here are full of possibility.
Central Machine Works Brewing is right down the road.Photo courtesy of Arden Springdale
Art galleries and live music venues add to the neighborhood’s creative pulse, while Springdale Neighborhood Park next-door and the nearby Boggy Creek Greenbelt provide natural escapes.
A place to truly call home
For those who want the vibrancy of East Austin paired with the tranquility of a thoughtfully planned neighborhood, Arden Springdale offers something rare: the best of both worlds.
