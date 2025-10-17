real estate report
Austin housing market shows stability with jump in sales, lower prices
After an August declaration that Austin was becoming a buyer's market, the latest Central Texas Housing Report studied September data and found the metro's highest growth in closed home sales all year.
The new report from from Unlock MLS and the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR) revealed that closed sales rose 6.7 percent year-over-year in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metropolitan statistical area (MSA). Median home prices in the metro dipped nearly two percent year-over-year to $420,000.
Unlock MLS research advisor Vaike O'Grady said the September data indicates buyers are showing a "renewed confidence" as the market stabilizes. September's housing trends are also following ABoR's expectations for the season as the end of the year nears.
"Buyer enthusiasm has picked up slightly as we saw the first interest rate cut in nine months, and steady pricing from sellers continues to support that confidence," O'Grady said. "What we’re seeing in the market now is a healthy level of stability. Homes may be taking a bit longer to sell, but they’re still selling, and buyers are meeting sellers where they are. This consistency shows that the market is functioning as it should — steady, sustainable and well-positioned heading into the end of the year."
Here's the September housing summary for the City of Austin and its comparison to September 2024, per the report:
- 837 – Residential homes sold, 16.6 percent more than September 2024.
- $550,000 – Median price for residential homes, 6.0 percent less than September 2024.
- 1,271 – New home listings on the market, 0.8 percent more than September 2024.
- 4,915 – Active home listings on the market, 6.7 percent more than September 2024.
- 835 – Pending sales, 7.7 percent more than September 2024.
- 5.9 – Months of inventory, 0.3 months more than September 2024.
- $610,185,636 – Total dollar volume of homes sold, 14.0 percent more than September 2024.
- 90.9 percent – Average close to list price, compared to 92.0 percent in September 2024.
September 2025 Central Texas county-wide housing trends
September home sales in Travis County jumped 9.5 percent year-over-year to 1,065 closed sales, and median prices fell 3.6 percent from last year to $485,000. There were 6,635 active listings on the market, which included 1,674 new listings.
Only 808 Williamson County homes were sold last month, and median prices dipped nearly 3 percent year-over-year to $406,722. There were 4,301 active home listings on the market in September, nearly 19 percent more than this time last year. The number of new home listings fell 8.3 percent to 977.
Fewer than 400 homes were sold in Hays County last month, and median prices fell 2.6 percent year-over-year to $360,000. There were 429 new listings on the market, representing a dramatic 15.6 percent drop from last September, and 1,763 total active home listings.
Bastrop County saw exactly 100 homes sold in September for a median price of $350,000. Active home listings in Bastrop County added up to 791 homes, and 190 were new listings.
Unlike the other four Central Texas counties, median home prices in Caldwell County actually increased 7.2 percent year-over-year to $303,790. Home sales dramatically plummeted 31.4 percent from last year to just 35 closed sales in September. There were 57 new home listings on the market last month, and 176 total active listings.