real estate report
Central Texas home prices fell in October after stable period, report says
October was another slow month for home sales and declining prices in the Austin area, according to the latest Central Texas Housing Report by Unlock MLS.
A little more than 2,100 residential homes were sold across the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metropolitan statistical area (MSA) last month, the report found. That's 11.4 percent fewer than the total home sales recorded last year, in October 2025.
Median home prices in the metro have fallen nearly seven percent since this time last year, to $404,802. Unlock MLS says the decline comes after "months of relatively stable pricing," thanks to a large share of lower-priced home sales.
"Demand remained strongest among homes priced between $200,000 and $299,000, underscoring how affordability continues to shape buyer activity," the report said.
Unlock MLS market research advisor Vaike O' Grady said home builders are heavily relying on incentives like "price reductions and mortgage rate buydowns" to attract buyers. She also suggests buyers are more interested in resales of existing homes as affordability remains the biggest challenge.
"Despite another softer month, year-to-date home sales are up 2.5 percent compared with the same period last year, and while overall pending sales declined 4.0 percent year over year, pending resale contracts increased 6 percent," she said.
These are the October 2026 housing market statistics for the City of Austin, and compared to the year before:
- 704 – Residential homes sold, 14.6 percent less than last year
- $550,000 – Median price for residential homes, flat compared to last year
- 1,091 – New home listings on the market, 19.4 percent less than last year
- 4,400 – Active home listings on the market, 7.9 percent less than last year
- 728 – Pending sales, 12.6 percent less than last year
- 5.7 – Months of inventory, 0.2 less than last year
- $537,391,435 – Total dollar volume of homes sold, 17.7 percent less than last year
County-wide Central Texas housing trends in October 2026
Travis County
Home sales fell 13.2 percent year-over-year in Travis County with 958 homes sold last month, and median prices fell 4.9 percent from last year to $480,000. There were 6,202 active listings on the market in October, and 1,523 new listings. Pending sales decreased by 4.7 percent from October 2025 to 1,034 transactions.
Williamson County
Home sales in Williamson County dipped 12.8 percent year-over-year with 720 homes sold in October. Median prices fell 9.2 percent to $375,250. There were 756 pending sales last month, 4,135 active listings, and 990 new listings on the market.
Hays County
Hays County home sales fell 8.1 percent since last October with only 296 closed sales last month. Median prices decreased by 4.9 percent, the same rate as Travis County, to $371,080. There were 447 new listings added on the market last month, and 1,916 active home listings. Pending sales increased by 10.6 percent to 354 transactions.
Bastrop County
Only 93 homes sold in Bastrop County last month, in a 15.5 percent dip from the previous year. Median prices grew 7.5 percent year-over-year to $348,000. Active listings in the area added up to 709 homes, a decrease of 9.2 percent from 2025, and 148 new listings were added on the market. Pending sales fell by 21.1 percent to 86 transactions.
Caldwell County
Out of the five Central Texas counties, Caldwell County had the smallest number of homes sold in October. However, the 65 homes sold in the county last month are far higher than the 18 that were sold this time last year. Median prices increased 5.7 percent year-over-year to $280,000. There were 69 new home listings added on the market last month, and 234 total active listings. There were only 49 pending sales in the county last month.