Double The Luxury
Buy one or both of these 2 haute homes in coveted Bouldin Creek
2009 S. 3rd St.
Austin, TX 78704
Neighborhood: Bouldin Creek
Style: Contemporary
Square footage: 4,294
Beds: 6
Baths: 6
Price: $4,250,000 total ($3,350,000 and $950,000)
The lowdown: Everyone loves two for the price of one, but you have options with this pair of properties, which you can purchase separately or together for one amazing compound.
Both were meticulously designed by Davey McEathron and constructed with a truly luxurious touch by South Austin Development. The main residence, a contemporary marvel with midcentury modern influences, spans 3,294 square feet and is equipped with only the best of amenities.
Step into sophistication with a smooth stucco fireplace, elegant walnut cabinetry, and expertly crafted woodwork throughout. The kitchen features a waterfall island with quartz countertops and an elegant wet bar that simplifies hosting.
As you enter, you’re greeted by an expansive living and dining area that's seamlessly connected to the outdoors through floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors that open out onto a serene pool/spa and deck area.
The primary suite offers a spacious shower and a lavish soaking tub. The second floor includes a flexible entertainment space, three bedrooms, and two exquisitely designed bathrooms with premium tile and fixtures. An expansive upper deck and large windows allow natural light to flood the interiors.
Adjacent to the main home is the 1,100-square-foot, single-story accessory dwelling that epitomizes modern luxury with flawless craftsmanship and thoughtful design.
Inside, the seamless integration of style and functionality is evident, along with substantial storage. Two bedrooms pair with two beautifully finished bathrooms sporting top-tier fixtures. Expansive sliders blend indoor and outdoor living, enhancing the home’s modern lines and allowing for easy access to the patio — ideal for entertaining in the open-concept living area.
Located in the relaxed Bouldin Creek area, this pair of homes fit right into the neighborhood's blend of historic charm and appealingly modern architecture.
Living here means you are within walking distance to 1st Street and less than a mile from South Congress. It's not unusual to see more people out walking and riding their bikes than driving around, and there are several parks and trails nearby for an even deeper connection with nature.
The neighborhood's thriving food scene lays claim to some of Austin's best food trucks for a casual bite, and all the way up to fine-dining experiences for those fancy nights out.
You'll want to seize this extraordinary chance to own a piece of paradise — possibly even two — in Bouldin Creek.
This home is on the market with Anthony Gibson of Realty Haus Group at Keller Williams. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.