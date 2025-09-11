Austin got a rare break in rent prices in the time since August 2024.
Photo courtesy of John Gusky/KVUE
Austin renters might be seeing more affordable prices this year compared to last. A new Redfin report shows that the city's average asking rent decreased by 3.1 percent year-over-year (YoY) from August 2024 to August 2025, making it one of only three U.S. metros – and the only Texas city – that saw a dip.
The average rent in Austin, Georgetown, and Round Rock was $1,501 YoY. In comparison, the average asking rent for U.S. buildings with 25 or more units increased by 2.6 percent YoY to $1,790. This marked the biggest jump since December 2022.
The only other two metros that reported a decline in median asking rent were Louisville, Kentucky, which dipped by 2.4 percent, and Jacksonville, Florida, which decreased by 1.9 percent.
The cities with the biggest jump in average asking rent prices were Chicago at 10.7 percent, the San Jose, California, area at 10.6 percent, Philadelphia at 9.9 percent, Pittsburgh at 9.8 percent, and the Washington, D.C., area at 8.7 percent.
Across Texas, various metros saw increases as well. Redfin reported that Dallas' rent grew by 2 percent YoY, while Houston's increased by 0.8 percent.
Still, the Houston area reported a lower average rent than any other Texas city, including Austin. There, the average rent was $1,442, roughly $60 cheaper than the Texas capital YoY.
The 20th annual Austin NARI Remodeled Homes Tour is taking place this month.
Regardless of the ups and downs of Austin's real estate market over the past handful of decades, renovations have been here the whole time. In fact, this year the Austin NARI Remodeled Homes Tour, headed by the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), is marking its 20th year. The tour will take place September 20-21, giving visitors a peek inside spaces that have evolved over time.
The Remodeled Homes Tour is presented in partnership with title sponsor The Cabinetry Studio, but the spaces will feature updates of all kinds, including new backsplashes, windows, staircases, layouts, additions, and more. There will 14 homes in total to explore, some that show work by the same experts in different contexts.
A press release sets this tour apart from other local home tours because it exclusively features craftsmanship in pre-existing spaces. While it is fun to see how architects get creative with new builds, this tour could be very practical for homeowners looking for direct inspiration when executing their own remodels.
“The tour has become a trusted platform to connect homeowners with experienced, credentialed remodelers,” said Austin NARI executive director Kayvon Leath in the release. “Celebrating 20 years is not only a proud moment — it’s a testament to the growth and professionalism of our remodeling community.”
The tour kicks off with a party for VIPs at the Facets of Austin showroom (8740 Shoal Creek Blvd.) on September 18 from 6-8:30 pm with a sneak peek at homes on the tour, networking with designers and builders, a wine and beer bar, and complimentary bites from Mexican-inspired caterer La Pera.
Then guests will pick up their wristbands at the new Cabinet Couture showroom (5615 Burnet Rd.) starting at 9 am on September 20, an hour before the tour. This pick-up spot doubles as a preview of the showroom, which has not yet opened to the public. There will also be complimentary donuts here.
After guests embark on their self-guided journeys, they can check a new mobile app to find out where to go, get more information on the homes, and even connect with remodelers.
There are four videos currently available that show tour-goers what to expect.
One of the most relatable projects on the tour seems to be this single-story residence in East Austin. The remodel focused on storage, hosting, and adding more space for a growing family. Visitors can look forward to ideas on how to make their spaces "flow."
Another larger scale, historical remodel was originally built in the 19th century with restoration in mind, utilizing materials from the original Texas Capitol that burned down. Now the team wants to preserve what they can, including a cistern that still contains water and is now lit from within.
New on the tour this year are "stop shop" locations and in-home activations where tour-goers can see and purchase items for their own projects. One participating store so far is Metaphoric, a furniture shop on North Lamar Boulevard that specializes in European brands.
“The Austin NARI Remodeled Homes Tour has played a significant role in educating the public about the value of remodeling and the importance of choosing qualified professionals,” said Iris Davis-Quick, marketing manager at longtime participant CG&S Design-Build, in a press release. “It’s helped us build lasting relationships with homeowners who care about thoughtful, high-quality design.”
Tickets ($53.85 for general admission, $106.37 for VIP) are available via Ticketbud. A 15 percent portion of ticket sales will support NARI's Workforce Development program for Leander and Hays ISD students.