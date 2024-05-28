Your Expert Guide
Rollingwood: Upscale luxury in a family-friendly setting
Connelly Breeland’s obsession with real estate is in her DNA. She’s a third-generation Realtor and grew up riding around the hills of Austin viewing properties with her Realtor mother.
A native Texan — and an Austinite for 30-plus years — Connelly has been working in the Rollingwood area since 2016.
"Did you know Rollingwood is its own city?" she asks. "It has its own leadership, parks, and rules which has led to contagious volunteerism and neighborly involvement. In addition to its incredible location in central Austin, I think this is why Rollingwood is such an in-demand place to live."
It has a true neighborhood feel. “You’ll often see families out walking their dogs, riding bikes, and playing in the park,” adds Connelly. “Residents are zoned to the Eanes ISD, which has been is ranked the No. 1 public school district in Texas.”
Connelly offered up some of her personal favorites about life in Rollingwood. Here's her guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
For global flavors without leaving the neighborhood, Connelly suggests Sway for modern Thai food and Chinatown for Asian fusion.
If thick-crust pizza is your love language, Baldinucci Pizza Romana will be your favorite haunt. Connelly's picks are the classic New York-style pepperoni or Romana style with fig and arugula. Try one of each!
For a healthy and fresh lunch, Flower Child is a great choice.
Where to play
“A favorite hidden gem of mine is the Austin Nature & Science Center that’s in Zilker Park, within walking distance of Rollingwood,” says Connelly. “It's a fun and easy place to take the kids where they can dig for fossils, walk around the pond and trails, and check out the animal exhibits. They have an awesome summer camp that I went to as a kid, as well.”
Rollingwood Park is another go-to park for Connelly. Or head over to Lady Bird Lake for paddleboarding, take a dip at Barton Springs Pool, or walk the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.
What to see
Every October, major music festival Austin City Limits commands attention at Zilker Park and it’s a can’t-miss for Connelly. "We’ve gone to ACL almost every year since 2002 and made countless memories. When you live in Rollingwood, you can simply walk to the festival. Pro tip: I recommend flagging down a high-school kid for a golf cart ride back home," she says.
The Austin Trail of Lights is also hosted in Zilker Park in December, and it’s a magical experience that has been lighting up the city for 60 years.
Where to live
“Rollingwood is a unique melting pot of home styles and offers a wide range of price points as a result,” says Connelly. “Some buyers may be drawn to the neighborhood's midcentury homes that are architecturally significant or in original condition. Alternatively, those with larger families may want to find a lot and build a custom home, or look at more recent new and modern construction on larger lots.”
A recent property that Connelly sold in Rollingwood is 403 Wallis Drive. “I was able to help some dear friends buy their ‘forever home’ near Rollingwood Park. They have made the house their own and absolutely love living there,” she says.
Another stunning example of a home in the area is 2803 Stratford, where Connelly represented the seller. “This home received multiple offers due to its modern design, family-friendly floorplan, and premium location. New construction is always in demand in this area!”
