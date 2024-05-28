Your Expert Guide
South Austin: Eclectic energy in the heart of the city
The Neighborhood Guide presented by Kuper Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.
“There’s a special energy to South Austin; it has an eclectic, relaxed vibe,” says real estate agent Mike Vilece, who has worked in the area for nearly 10 years. “It’s vintage Austin in the heart of the city — and it’s just fun to be here.”
While he’s originally from San Francisco, Mike has been in Texas for more than 30 years and he wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. “Clients often ask me, ‘if you could live anywhere, where would it be?’” he says. “The answer is always ‘here’ in South Austin.”
In addition to South Austin's rich history and live music scene, there’s no shortage of art boutiques, dining, and outdoor spaces. Plus, there’s a strong sense of community. “We look out for each other!” says Mike.
When he’s not working, you might find him with his dog strolling South Congress, seeing old friends and making new ones.
Mike offered up some of his personal favorites about life in South Austin. Here's his guide to the area:
Where to eat & drink
“The food scene is amazing, from food trucks to longstanding cafes and restaurants that are some of my favorites anywhere,” says Mike.
But if he had to choose, he’d opt for the patio at Perla's on a nice day: “The food and drinks are amazing and it's a great place to people-watch along South Congress.”
Where to play
“Barton Springs Pool is my favorite place and something everyone needs to experience in the summer — or the winter, if you're brave!” says Mike.
The 361-acre Zilker Metropolitan Park, nestled right off Lady Bird Lake in downtown, is another urban oasis with volleyball courts, disc golf, botanical gardens, and an outdoor theater that hosts concerts and events.
What to see
“There are too many great places to name,” says Mike. But he will tell you to start with The Continental Club; it’s iconic for live music. First opened in 1955, it’s one of the oldest continuously running clubs in the city.
Another icon is Broken Spoke, which is one of the last true Texas dancehalls. For 60 years, they've been slinging live music, beer, and award-winning chicken-fried steak.
But before putting your cowboy boots on, grab your sneakers and head to the Hike & Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake — there are 10 beautiful miles to explore.
Where to live
There is truly something for everyone in South Austin, according to Mike. “From old, historically commissioned Victorian beauties to modern marvels, the style of homes in South Austin is incredibly diverse,” he says. “There’s everything from small Craftsman bungalows to sprawling mansions along with amazing condo options that allow you to live right in the middle of it all.”
