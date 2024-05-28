On the Market
This bespoke Barton Hills home is the epitome of luxurious living
If you're looking for the perfect pool to post up at this summer, look no further than 2624 Deerfoot Trail. Its sparkling pool and spa is just one swoon-worthy feature of the sophisticated home, crafted in 2023 by the award-winning teams at SLIC Design and Stewart & Co. Construction and located on a quarter-acre lot in the highly coveted Barton Hills neighborhood.
A contemporary, white-washed, midcentury modern brick facade— adorned with exquisite RBW sconces — sets a luxurious tone upon arrival. Inside, dramatic finishes that are highlighted by a bespoke Ortal firebox immediately captivate. Across its sprawling 4,313 square feet you'll find four bedrooms, an office, and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
Wide-plank hardwood floors lead to the impeccably designed kitchen, which features Gaggenau appliances, stone countertops, and a sleek steel sink, all accented by meticulously tailored cabinetry and Allied Maker lighting. A discreet Gaggenau wine refrigerator and concealed coffee station add to the kitchen's ease and allure.
The primary bedroom and bathroom, conveniently situated on the main level, exude opulence with American Clay walls, exquisite lighting by the renowned design studio Workstead, limestone floors, and a soaking tub that feels like a vacation away. Did we mention the massive walk-in closet?
Indoor and outdoor spaces merge seamlessly for unparalleled entertaining opportunities, plus a landscaped yard for pets and kiddos to play on.
If you can't make this dream home your own at $4,600,000, send this to a friend who's looking — and then offer to bring the snacks for all the pool parties you'll enjoy there.
---
This home is on the market with Erin Fabacher of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.