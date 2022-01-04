5 things to know in Austin food right now: Seafood truck nets new far-out location

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings and reopenings

Some delicious coastal comforts have just rolled into South Austin. Huckleberry, the local seafood truck (and home to perhaps the best ceviche in town), has anchored at The Far Out Lounge on South Congress Avenue. The truck, which features chef-prepared, sustainably sourced Gulf seafood, was originally opened in the summer of 2020 and located in North Austin next to Circle Brewing Co. “After a successful year in business in North Austin, we’re excited to welcome current and new customers to check us out down South at Far Out Lounge,” says Melinda Reese, Huckleberry co-owner. “This is just one of the many exciting developments in the new year. We hope you will get acquainted with our new spot soon.”

Speaking of south side seafood, a new sushi bar has washed up in the Sunset Valley neighborhood. Bluefin Sushi Bar and Ramen, which promises “high-quality ingredients, first-class atmosphere, and delicious eats,” has opened at 5400 Brodie Ln., suite 1200, in the Sunset Valley Marketfair shopping center. Bluefin’s vast menu features everything from tempura dishes and spicy tuna crispy rice to 11 different ramen dishes, and an array of cold small plates, sushi and sashimi, and classic rolls.

The latest eatery to hit a grand slam in the bustling suburb of Kyle, just south of Austin, is none other than ubiquitous American diner Denny’s. According to a state filing, Denny’s will start construction on a new 4,416-square-foot, free-standing restaurant at 19020 I-35 in Kyle on March 1 and complete the build-out by June 1. The eatery is one in a long line of restaurants to recently announce their expansion into the Austin suburb. This will be the first Denny’s location in Kyle.

Following the opening of its first of 11 restaurants in Houston, fast-casual concept Aloha Poke Co. could be moving into the Austin market. According to industry site RestaurantNews.com, Aloha Poke, which started as a food stall in a Chicago train station, has a long-term development plan to open eateries in other Texas metroplex markets, including Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth. Core to the Aloha Poke menu is the build-your-own-bowl option, which includes a variety of rice dishes, meats (ahi tuna, shrimp, salmon, chicken, tofu), and a choice of toppings and sauces.

Other news and notes

If your New Year’s resolution involves eating more tasty treats, perhaps you should consider noshing doughnuts for breakfast (or lunch or dinner) every once in a while, especially considering Austin boasts one of the best doughnut joints in the country, according to one food site. Tasting Table, which recently ranked the best Doughnut Places Across the U.S., highlighted Gourdough’s in Austin, home of “big fat donuts.” Particular notice was given to the South Lamar Boulevard restaurant’s blueberry-filled doughnut holes, the CBD doughnut, and every local’s fave, the doughnut burger, which comes in no fewer than seven varieties. While chains The Salty Donut and Voodoo Doughnut, which both have locations in Austin, got shoutouts on the list for their locations in their home states, Gourdough’s was the only Texas doughnut shop to make the list.