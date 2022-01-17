Austin welcomes the sweet arrival of Girl Scout Cookie season

Girl Scout Cookie season for 2022 is here, and it arrives with a new flavor.

In the Austin area, Girl Scouts of Central Texas will kick off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season on Wednesday, January 19, allowing consumers to participate in the very charitable act of supporting local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing cookies. It’s an act of charity, people.

If the charitable component is not enough to win you over, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is designed to foster entrepreneurial skills, as well as online and offline business skills, in young women.

Eating the cookies is a fringe benefit to all of the charity and business education you are supporting. You’re doing great work.

According to a release, 2022 also brings a new flavor: Called Adventurefuls, it’s a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and sea salt. Adventurefuls join the portfolio of Girl Scout cookie favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs — all of which you will be buying to support charity and business education.

With COVID-19 still raging, Girl Scouts are selling cookies in socially distant, contact-free ways, just as they did in 2021. That includes outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines.

If you know a Girl Scout, you can connect through the Digital Cookie online platform for direct shipment or local delivery.

If you don’t, visit the online cookie finder page, where you can enter your ZIP code to purchase cookies online from a local troop. Additionally, you can text COOKIES to 59618* or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in your area.

The release says you can also donate cookies to local causes, but haven’t you already been charitable enough?