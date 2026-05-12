Black Fox, Flat Whites
New York coffee shop brings rare varieties to Austin in first expansion
A New York coffee shop is venturing out of the Big Apple for the first time and landing in Austin. Black Fox Coffee will open at the ATX Tower at 321 W. 6th Street on Friday, May 15. The first 200 guests on Friday and Saturday will receive a complimentary flat white.
Black Fox is a specialty coffee shop that serves its own roasts as well as others from "small communities around the world," according to a press release. Guests will also be able to pick up French-style pastries, seasonal and specialty bakes from local bakery Swedish Hill (the popular everything croissant with cream cheese is on the menu), and merchandise from local vendors.
The shop has a special interest in custom ceramics; pieces by the Danish company MK Studio Ceramics will be used to serve coffee and pastries, and Austin's Hey Moon Ceramics supplies pieces customers can buy.
Black Fox was founded in 2016 by Australians Daniel Murphy and Gary Hardwick, and the brand now exists in four locations around NYC. The Austin space was designed by architecture studio Mitchell & Eades with interior accents by sculpture studio White Dirt Studios. The release emphasizes that the space will be warm, with a neighborhood feel.
“Since the beginning, our mission has always been to make remarkably good coffee experiences accessible to all,” says Murphy. “Austin is a city that shares our values of quality and craftsmanship, and we’re excited to bring the Black Fox experience here.”
When Black Fox opens in Austin, the brand will also introduce the Editions Program, offering pour-over selection of "rare and exceptional coffees." Each selection will be hand-sorted, rested, and frozen when its at its best condition. Then it'll be brewed on the Tone Touch, a fancy single-serve coffee machine from Sweden. The first selections on deck include geshas (a variety that originated in the Gori Gesha forest in Ethiopia) and rare varietals that push the limits of processing and fermentation.
The shop hasn't posted regular hours of operation yet, but it does share hours for its first two days: Friday from 7 am to 5 pm and Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.