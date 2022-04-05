Austin favorite Whataburger heats up breakfast with new spicy chicken biscuit

As if Texans needed more reasons to love our homegrown fast-food favorite, Whataburger just announced three hot new menu items on April 4.



Fans of the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit will rejoice in the addition of an updated version: the Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit has the same elements from the beloved breakfast fave — a crispy breaded chicken strip and buttery, flaky biscuit — plus, you guessed it, a little extra spice.



“Adding a little spice to our famous honey butter balances the sweetness and creates an exciting new flavor,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, in a release. “Our late night and breakfast customers are in for a treat.”

The new biscuit will be available from 11 pm-11 am for a limited time at Whataburger locations.

Also joining the limited-time lineup are the new Southern Bacon Double and Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwich. They're inspired by the elements of a classic Southern backyard barbecue, Whataburger says in a release, and both feature a new Southern-style sauce and a crunchy slaw "that pair perfectly with crisp, smoky bacon to make the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double and Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwiches pop,” Scheffler said.

Also announced April 4, the longtime favorite Dr Pepper Shake will return to the Whataburger menu for an extended time — especially good news as temperatures start to soar.