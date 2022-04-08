The best Austin restaurants for Easter feasts, treats, and more holiday fun

Whether you celebrate Passover, Easter, or the Easter Bunny, signs of spring are sprouting up at restaurants all over the city. We’ve rounded up the best ways to celebrate the holiday, from egg hunts to brunch and baked goods for your at-home feasts.

Easter brunch

South Congress Hotel staple Café No Sé will have Easter specials on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17, with Parmesan chive scones and beet pickled deviled eggs at each meal. Other brunch specials will include an Easter Sando (lamb merguez, farm egg, green harissa schmear, pickled onions, watercress, sesame seed bagel) and Turkish eggs (63 Degree eggs, aleppo brown butter, grilled sourdough).

Try something out of the ordinary for Easter this year at Old Thousand, which is serving $7 cocktails and $5 mimosas at both locations. Brunch offerings will include mala fried chicken and cuck fat waffles and a limited-time dumpling menu, plus the return of famous chili wontons for Easter along with shumai, crab rangoons, gyoza, and more. Make reservations for both the Burnet Road and 11th Street locations by calling 737-222-6637.

Elevate your Easter experience at the Hotel Granduca Austin, which hosts its Easter brunch buffet on Sunday, April, 17, from 11 am-3 pm. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante, will serve classic Easter entrees, delicious starters, and delectable desserts such as carrot cake, a Rice Krispie eggs nest, and assorted cheesecakes. Adult tickets are $89 per person for the buffet including beverages, or $65 for the buffet only. Kids 12 and under can join the brunch for $20, while kids five and under eat free. Guests can make reservations at Visconti Ristorante through OpenTable.

40 North is celebrating the season with spring sips ($9 frozen peach belllinis and $5 mimosas) and a special brunch omelet pizza made with mozzarella, fontina, garlic, parmesan, fried fingerling potatoes, charred shishitos, farm egg, fried rosemary, and pancetta.

Bring the whole family to TLC for Easter brunch in a spacious group dining atmosphere and dog-friendly patio. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 am-3 pm, with highlights including French toast bread pudding, chicken fried steak and eggs, or shrimp and grits.

Baked goods

Bakery Lorraine will begin offering special Easter-themed pastries and baked goods, including lemon cake, bunny and chick tarts, easter moon pies, carrot cake, and more. The last day for pre-order is Wednesday, April 13 at noon, and orders can be picked up at its Rock Rose location in the Domain on April 16 or 17 during business hours.

Jam Sanitchat’s east side gluten-free bakery and vegan ice cream shop, Gati, is offering a full Easter menu, available for pre-order through Sunday, April 10. Items include assorted cupcakes, vegan lemon meringue pie, bird nest cake, carrot cake, and more.

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your Easter needs, head to Walton’s Fancy & Staple for florals, limited-time colorful golden Easter eggs, seasonal macarons, and pastries.

Easter events

Downtown food hall Fareground is hosting an Egg-stravaganza of family fun on Saturday, April 16. The free event will include an Easter egg hunt, brunch specials, cotton candy and popcorn, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny at 11:30 am. RSVP here.

Further afield, William Chris Vineyards will host an Easter egg roll on Saturday, April 16 from 10 am-noon. The family-friendly event will feature free activities for kids, including egg coloring, photos with the Easter bunny, an Easter egg hunt at 11 am, and the roll at 11:30 am. Kids are welcome to the event for free, while $20 tickets for adults include wine tastings, food pairings, and grab-and-go charcuterie cones.

Passover

Passover begins on Friday, April 15, and Austinites can enjoy dinner to-go from Mediterranean restaurant Aba. Priced at $54.95 per person, the to-go menu features traditional dishes with a Mediterranean twist: classic potato and Brussels sprout latkes, matzoh ball soup, slow-braised short rib, crispy chicken thigh, and almond tart. To-go orders must be placed by Wednesday, April 13, at 9 am for carryout and delivery on April 15 and 16 from 11 am-4 pm.



Mueller neighborhood favorite L’Oca D’Oro will host a special feast celebrating Passover for the first time since the pandemic. Taking place on April 19 and 20, the family-friendly event will feature a pre-meal service hosted by Rabbi Neil Blumofe (Agudas Achim) on one night and Cantor Sarah Avner (Beth Israel) on the other. With a special menu showcasing chef Fiore Tedesco’s take on traditional Passover dishes like matzoh ball soup, brisket, tzimmes, and charoset, dinner is $100 per person, excluding beverages and service charge. Both the service and dinner will be communal and open to all, regardless of faith, and the restaurant will donate 10 percent of sales each night to the participating synagogues. Reservations available at locadoroaustin.com.