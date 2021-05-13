Austin burger shack grabs No. 7 spot on Yelp’s list of top Texas restaurants

Austin restaurants are getting a shout-out from Yelp. The crowd-sourced review website recently released its list of the top 100 restaurants in Texas, with more than 20 Austin area eateries proving they’re worth their salt, at according to Yelp reviewers.

Austin’s JewBoy Burgers, the popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar burger shack on Airport Boulevard, flipped its way in the No. 7 spot on the Yelp list, making it the top Austin eatery based on Yelp ratings.

Other Austin area restaurants named among the top eateries in the Lone Star State include:

SP Brazilian Steakhouse in Lakeway, No. 9

Granny’s Tacos (which also recently earned the No. 7 spot on Yelp’s list of the top 100 brunch spots in the country), No. 13

T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs, No. 15

Las Abuelas, No. 25

The B’s Kitchen in Cedar Park, No. 27

Jim’s Smokehouse, No. 28

1618 Asian Fusion, No. 29

Pho Phong Luu, No. 45

Vic & Al’s, No. 48

Santorini Cafe, No. 49

Van’s Banh Mi, No. 58

Ceviche7, No. 62

The Pita Shop in San Marcos, No. 65

Market Street Cafe in Lockhart, No. 66

Bodhi Viet Vegan, No. 67

Austin Tea Xchange (which also recently earned the No. 65 spot on Yelp’s list of the top 100 brunch spots in the country), No. 77

Abo Youssef, No. 82

Fuego Latino Gastropub in Georgetown, No. 86

Bird Bird Biscuit, No. 91

Don Japanese Kitchen in San Marcos, No. 95

Halal Time, No. 96

Flavia’s Kitchen, No. 97

Dee Dee, No. 98

San Antonio’s Comfort Café leads the Texas-wide list, and six Alamo City restaurants made the top 100. The Houston area did well overall, with 21 entries on the list, led by Midtown pizzeria The Gypsy Poet at No. 2. And the Dallas area scooped up 20-plus spots on the list, with Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe in Grapevine leading that part of the state, at No. 8 on the list.

If you’re wondering why your favorite Austin restaurants (and many well-known ones) are missing from the list, you’re not the only one. Yes, it’s a little strange to see a list of the best 100 restaurants in Texas doesn’t include any of the state’s James Beard Award-winning restaurants, like Franklin Barbecue, Uchi, or Hugo’s. In a blog post, Yelp senior communications manager Brenae Leary says the website created the list by “using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2016 and April 16, 2021.”

Farrah Akhtar, a senior community director for Yelp, provided some additional insight. She notes that a restaurant’s average star rating goes deeper than the number people see on a business’ page.

“On the back end, when our data scientists are pulling this data, they’re looking at so many things, including the star rating that goes to the ninth decimal,” Akhtar says.

In other words, even a four-star review can have a negative effect in determining whether a restaurant has the credentials to earn a spot on the list.