Perhaps the only thing that tops a great food event is a great food event that supports a worthy cause — or two.

Lone Star Bash featuring the Texas Restaurant Awards is an annual chef-driven food and beverage event that prides itself on being a party with a purpose. The bash raises money for the Texas Restaurant Association's Education Foundation and the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund.

Now in its sixth year, LSB is set to take place on Sunday, July 11, from 6-10 pm in San Antonio's Briscoe Museum. It promises to pack in more than a dozen of the state's most talented chefs, who will be dishing out plenty of mouthwatering bites prepared onsite for guests to sample and savor.

Past chefs have represented restaurants such as Taco y Vino, Ocho, Knife, Full Belly Café, SALT New American Table, and Molina's Cantina. This year's lineup will be announced soon.

But the best part? Everyone gets the VIP experience. The $195 wristband grants access to the awards ceremony, live music from Mike and the Moonpies, unlimited beverages, unique chef experiences, and, of course, all the delicious samples you can eat. Beverage options include refreshing signature cocktails, wine, beer, water, and soda.

Guests can watch top industry professionals take home awards in a variety of categories, including Outstanding Restaurateur, Educator Excellence Award, Rising Star, Deep in the Heart, and Hall of Honor, which recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the Texas restaurant industry and to the association.

Through partners and donations, the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation is a 501c3 that funds critical programming and advances its mission of getting passionate people on track to rewarding industry career paths. Funds raised go toward scholarships, student mentoring and internship programs, educational programming, and workforce-development opportunities.

Its signature program during the pandemic, the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund, has distributed more than $3.2 million and helped more than 300 restaurants and their staff who were impacted by COVID-19.

Sounds like having your cake and eating it, too. Head here to buy your tickets.