Top Texas breweries team up for weekend festival benefiting Uvalde

More than 30 breweries from Central and South Texas and beyond are joining efforts to help support Uvalde community members impacted by the May 24 mass school shooting.

Bandera Brewery will be hosting more than 30 breweries and wine producers, and an additional 20-plus bars, restaurants, and other businesses in a two-day beer festival 12-6 pm on June 4 and 5. All proceeds will benefit the First State Bank of Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School Memorial Fund.

The brewery is located at 3540 TX-16 S in Bandera, about two-and-a-half hours southwest of Austin, in the Texas Hill Country.

On May 27, Bandera Brewery announced on Facebook that it was launching a “beer fest style fundraiser as we support our neighbors in Uvalde.”

According to Bandera Brewery, numerous San Antonio breweries confirmed for participation at the Uvalde fundraiser include Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Second Pitch Beer Co., Alamo Beer Co., Busted Sandal Brewing Co., Roadmap Brewing Co., Dos Sirenos Brewing, Black Laboratory Brewing Co., Back Unturned Brewing Co., Viva Brewery, Mad Pecker Brewing Co., Kunster Brewing Co., Gather Brewing Co., Freetail Brewing Co., and Cactus Land Brewing Co.

Participating breweries outside of San Antonio include Boerne’s Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. and Tusculum Brewing Co., Kerrville’s Pint and Plow Brewing Co. and Basement Brewers of Texas, Blanco’s Real Ale Brewing Co., and New Braunfels' Guadalupe Brewing Co. and Faust Brewing Co. Several other breweries are taking part in the event.

Non-beer options will be provided by Austin winery Meridian Hive and Comfort winery Newsom Vineyards.

The fundraiser will also have food, an auction, and raffles for prizes offered by numerous businesses, individuals and organizations, such as Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Santikos Entertainment.

One auction item includes a private concert with musician Walt Wilkins. Additionally, attendees may visit with and get an autograph from former San Francisco Giant Jeremy Affeldt, co-owner of Free Roam Brewing Co.