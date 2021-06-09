Toast Austin's restaurant and bar stars at 2021 CultureMap Tastemaker Awards

It's time to toast the Tastemakers. CultureMap's annual culinary celebration returns this summer with our signature in-person tasting event and awards program — and tickets are on sale now.

Join us August 5 at Fair Market for the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, an evening honoring Austin's and San Antonio's restaurant and bar stars.

This is your ticket to sample delectable bites from nominees, sip signature drinks, and, of course, celebrate the winners in our awards ceremony emceed by Alamo Drafthouse legend Tim League.

The Tastemaker Awards spotlights the top talent in Austin's and San Antonio's restaurant and bar scenes, as determined by their peers.

First, we collaborated with a panel of experts to determine the nominees, who will be unveiled soon. In Austin, our categories are Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Rising Star Chef of the Year, Pastry Chef of the Year, Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year, Bartender of the Year, Wine Program of the Year, Brewery of the Year, Best New Restaurant, and Best Ghost Kitchen. In San Antonio, we'll honor Restaurant of the Year, Chef of the Year, Bar of the Year, Best New Restaurant, and Best Ghost Kitchen.

The panel will select a winner in each category, except Best New Restaurant, which will be determined by readers in an online tournament next month. You can get to know all of the nominees in our upcoming special editorial series, then join us at the big event to find out who wins.

A limited number of Early Bird tickets are on sale now at discounted rates of $50 for general admission and $99 for VIP. Prices will increase soon, so grab your tickets, then follow along on the Tastemakers fun.

---

The event is brought to you by Oskar Blues Brewery and Topo Chico. A portion of proceeds will benefit our nonprofit partner, Central Texas Food Bank.