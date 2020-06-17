CultureMap brings Austin's Tastemaker Awards to your home with new virtual edition

Events look a lot different amid COVID-19, and that includes our annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards. For the first time ever, we'll bring the party to your home with the Tastemaker Awards — Virtual Edition.

Join us on July 23 as we celebrate the top restaurant and bar talent in Austin and San Antonio in a whole new way.

In lieu of our live tasting event, guests will receive an exclusive Tasting Tote, featuring everything you need to bring the Tastemaker experience to your home: savory and sweet bites from nominees, complimentary beverage kits, gifts, and games to play throughout the night. And, of course, you'll have access to the star of the show: our awards ceremony hosted by Bun B and streamed on CultureMap July 23 at 7 pm.

There are two ticket options available: general admission, featuring all of the above, and VIP, everything listed above, plus elevated food and beverage pairings and your tote delivered to your door on the day of the event.

If you already purchased a ticket to the live event, it will be transferred to the virtual experience. And if you still want to get in on the fun, tickets are on sale now, starting at $60 for general admission and $105 for VIP. (Prices will increase ahead of the event.)

Stay tuned as we resume our editorial series highlighting this year's nominees, including Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year. And mark your calendar for early July, when our Best New Restaurant tournament returns.

Participating nominees and more details will be announced soon, but grab your tickets now for a Tastemaker experience unlike any other.