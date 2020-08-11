Tastemaker Awards toasts the best Texas restaurants and bars right now

The mission of our annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards is to shine a spotlight on the top restaurant and bar talent in Texas. This summer, we honored the best of the industry and celebrated their resilience with our first-ever virtual Tastemakers.

In true 2020 fashion, the Tastemakers transformed from an in-person party to an in-home tasting experience. We kicked things off with the Austin and San Antonio awards, sponsored by Dripping Springs Vodka, Oskar Blues Brewery, Grandes Vinos, and Topo Chico, on July 23. Dallas-Fort Worth followed on July 30, and we wrapped up in Houston on August 6.

Each event featured a streamed awards show hosted by the legendary Bun B, who first guided guests through the makings of the at-home party. Then, with the help of some special guests, he announced the local 2020 Tastemaker Awards winners. (If you missed the Austin show, you can watch it here.)

Nominees for each city were selected earlier this year by CultureMap editors and local panels of industry experts, including past winners. The panels then selected the winner in each category, except for Best New Restaurant, which was chosen by readers in our bracket-style tournament. This year, we also added a special Hero Award to honor individuals in the industry who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

Below, meet all of our 2020 Tastemaker winners, and join us in toasting them once again.

Austin

Restaurant of the Year: Comedor

Chef of the Year: Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley, Foreign & Domestic

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Edgar Ulysses Rico, Nixta Taqueria

Pastry Chef of the Year: Jules Stoddart, Olamaie

Best New Restaurant: Rebel Cheese

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Foreign & Domestic

Best Queso: Eldorado Cafe

Bar of the Year: Kinda Tropical

Bartender of the Year: Laura Maddox, Small Victory

Wine Program of the Year: Bufalina

Brewery of the Year: Jester King

Hero Award: Derrick Chubbs, Central Texas Food Bank

San Antonio

Restaurant of the Year: Meadow

Chef of the Year: Esaul Ramos, 2M Smokehouse

Best New Restaurant: 225 Urban Smoke

Best Queso: Tlahco Mexican Kitchen

Bar of the Year: Little Death

Hero Award: Jason Dady, Jason Dady Restaurants

Dallas

Restaurant of the Year: The Charles Dallas

Chef of the Year: Justin Holt, Salaryman

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Toby Archibald, Georgie by Curtis Stone

Pastry Chef of the Year: Diana Zamora, Lockwood Distilling

Best New Restaurant: Georgie by Curtis Stone

Neighborhood Restaurant of the Year: Parigi Restaurant

Best Queso: E-Bar Tex Mex

Bar of the Year: Black Swan Saloon

Bartender of the Year: Josh Hendrix, Las Almas Rotas

Wine Program of the Year: Macellaio

Brewery of the Year: 3 Nations Brewing

Hero Award: Jacob Tindall, 5G Studio Collaborative

Fort Worth

Restaurant of the Year: Ellerbe Fine Foods

Chef of the Year: Tim Love, Lonesome Dove, Love Shack, Gemelle

Best New Restaurant: Hot Box Biscuit Club

Bar of the Year: Blackland Distillery

Hero Award: Mike Hoque, Hoque Global

Houston