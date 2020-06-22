High-end Austin restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Fixe Southern House has temporarily closed after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19. The preventative shutter went into effect on Friday, June 19.

According to a statement, the employee last worked on Monday, June 15, and is currently quarantined and receiving treatment. No other staffer is suffering symptoms, the restaurant said, and all employees will undergo a COVID-19 test.

Fixe also said it will be deep cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant during the shutter. A representative said the restaurant may open early this week, but there is no confirmed date just yet.

"After following the preventative guidance of the CDC and local health officials, the restaurant will reopen with the same diligent cleaning and safety protocols that have always been in place, including the mandatory use of masks by our staff and guests," Fixe said.

Fixe, which serves high-end Southern fare, has been a staple of downtown's dining scene since it opened on West Fifth Street in 2014. Though popular fast-casual restaurants like Home Slice and Magnolia Cafe have temporarily stopped operations after employees tested positive for COVID-19, Fixe is one of Austin's first high-end restaurants to close due to ill staffers.

"As we navigate this pandemic together, we will continue to be transparent in our communication and keep you updated on all developments," said the statement. "We remain committed to leading with employee care and making our decisions based on the facts and guidance of the health experts, so we can ensure we are doing what's best for you, our guests and community. Thank you for your support and understanding!"