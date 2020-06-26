When COVID-19 became a full-blown pandemic in March 2020, restaurants were suddenly faced with a choice: pivot to take-out, or close completely until the government deemed it safe to reopen.

While nonprofits instantly sprang up to help those in the food and beverage industry continue to provide for their employees, restauranteurs felt safe in the knowledge that they had insurance.

Prior to the pandemic, many businesses had already purchased insurance policies covering "business interruption" — coverage that protects businesses that suffer losses after a disaster. However, insurance companies across America are denying businesses their rightful business interruption coverage resulting from COVID-19.

That's where Matthews & Associates is stepping in to help. Their experienced team of lawyers have joined efforts with Freese & Goss and The Flores Law Group to help American businesses recover from their losses.

They all agree that it's unacceptable that the restaurant industry, the country's second largest employer, is being abandoned after spending thousands of dollars in premiums for coverage that should be kicking in right when they need it the most.

"The coronavirus pandemic has posed an unprecedented challenge for the restaurant industry across our state," says attorney David Matthews. "As a result, we have taken on several pandemic-related cases. Businesses are taking their claim exclusions or insurance company denials at face value, and they shouldn't — coverage, especially in this case, is subject to legal interpretation. We are here to help restaurants throughout the state of Texas get what they might rightfully deserve."

Restaurant owners may be entitled to compensation for insurance coverage. The Matthews & Associates team can help restaurant owners determine if their claim is valid, and if so, help them fight to be awarded the insurance money they deserve.

