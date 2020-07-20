If you've been around Austin for a while, you've seen armadillos pop up across the music and art communities. If you've been around Austin for a long while, you remember Armadillo World Headquarters, the 1970s music venue where Willie and his friends helped unite hippies and rednecks over a cold beer and a shot of whiskey.

Nine Banded Whiskey was named not only to honor Austin's music history, but also Texas' state mammal, the nine-banded armadillo. Since 2016, Austin's fastest-growing bourbon company has directly supported such local musicians as Tony Kamel, Blackillac, and Nikki Lane, local recording studios like Arlyn Studios, and provided ongoing support for numerous local charities.

A big one is the SIMS Foundation, which helps members of the Central Texas music community and their dependent family members change their lives for the better by providing access to a wide array of affordable mental health and substance use recovery services. Through education, community partnerships, and accessible managed care, SIMS seeks to de-stigmatize and reduce mental health and substance use issues, while supporting and enhancing the wellbeing of the music community at large.

Since last year, Nine Banded Whiskey and SIMS have partnered on a series of events and livestreams that has driven thousands of dollars to the charity.

"Nine Banded Whiskey's support of SIMS Foundation has made a positive impact on local musicians," says Patsy Dolan Bouressa, SIMS' executive director. "We are looking forward to this partnership being a lasting one."

"Last year we pivoted a 'wide' partnership strategy to a 'deep' one, meaning more focused and collaborative contributions," says Sean Foley, Nine Banded's co-founder. "We are partnering with SIMS because we believe in the future of Austin as a music capital, and musicians' health and wellness matters most for that future."

You can find Nine Banded Whiskey at Twin Liquors, Spec's, and Total Wine and More.