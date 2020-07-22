How to watch the 2020 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards from home

Like many things this year, the CultureMap Tastemaker Awards is going virtual, and you're invited to tune in as we celebrate the top restaurant and bar talent in Austin and San Antonio.

Head to CultureMap Austin at 7 pm this Thursday, July 23, to watch our awards show hosted by Bun B — no ticket required. We'll recognize the nominees and finally unveil the 2020 Austin and San Antonio winners — including Austin's Best New Restaurant, Chef of the Year, and Restaurant of the Year.

If you purchased a Tasting Tote for the event, you'll be sampling bites and sipping drinks along the way. But everyone can get in on the fun.

Our 2020 Tastemakers raffle is open to all. Buy a $10 ticket and you'll be entered to win a prize package full of items from our nominees. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit some very special honorees who will be revealed during the program.

You can also participate in Beer Break Trivia, presented by Oskar Blues Brewing. Listen for cues throughout the awards, answer all three questions correctly, and you could win a prize from the brewery.

The CultureMap Tastemaker Awards is our way of honoring the extraordinary spirit of the Austin and San Antonio culinary scenes during this challenging time. We hope you'll join us in toasting all of the nominees — and tune in here as we unveil the winners.