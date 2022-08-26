Acclaimed San Antonio hotel announces new chef for signature restaurant

One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program.

A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and Larder (fine groceries and provisions), as well as the hotel's curated banquets, in-room dining, and poolside menu.

With more than 15 years of experience, including extensive Michelin training through the renowned Think Food Group from culinary giant Chef José Andrés, Hernández will continue to elevate Hotel Emma's already exceptional culinary offerings.

“As a San Antonio native, it brings me tremendous joy to return to my roots by joining the vanguard team at Hotel Emma. Throughout my career, I have eagerly witnessed the impressive growth and evolution of San Antonio’s culinary scene. I am honored to embark on this next chapter of my life, make my mark on the city and be a part of the timeless Hotel Emma story,” says Hernández of his new role.

Most recently, Hernández served as culinary director for the Mighty Union, overseeing operations and culinary programming for the Carpenter Hotel ATX and the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse in Sisters, Oregon. He also served as head chef at Michelin 2-star minibar by José Andrés, specializing in both traditional and avant-garde cuisine.

Combining influences from his Mexican and Greek heritage for the hotel's new menu, Hernández plans to deliver a multicultural dining experience fused with his Texas roots. He will infuse his deep understanding of San Antonio to illustrate the property’s rich history, blending local, seasonal ingredients with distinct products to offer unique, sensorial experiences for a lasting impression.

Highlights of the new menu will include: broiled oysters in the style of a Hangtown Fry; chorizo and clams, a textural and cultural adaptation of New England Clam Chowder; and Spanish-style huevo frit with rajas de poblano, combining Spanish and Mexican flavors.

Hernández takes over from acclaimed chef John Brand, who is moving into a new role as director of culinary endeavors. Brand will continue to oversee the development and growth of the Pearl district, as well as Hotel Emma’s culinary offerings throughout the U.S., leading the charge in national brand partnerships, collaborations, pop-ups, and more.