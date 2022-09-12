Austin restaurant sizzles as best diner in Texas, says food website

Austin serves up a virtual buffet of diners that whip up breakfast, brunch, lunch, and even dinner. But only one of those diners can lay claim to being the best in Texas, at least in the estimation of one food website.

Lovefood.com just crowned the best diner in each state, and Phoebe’s Diner grabbed the Texas title. Phoebe’s operates two locations: the original (533 W. Oltorf St., which opened in 2017) and the just-west-of-downtown location (408 W. 11th St., which opened in 2021). A North Austin location is in the works at 2001-D Burnet Rd.

Phoebe’s is a 1950s-style diner that cooks up American classics with a modern Southern twist.

Phoebe’s “turns out classic diner fare and throws some good old Texas barbecue into the mix,” lovefood.com says. “Customers rave about the tender brisket, cooked in a smoker and served with eggs for the ultimate breakfast. Everything’s beautifully prepared, from the fried chicken and grits to the tastiest biscuits in sausage gravy.”

Austin’s Winebelly Group, led by Robert Tran, Eric Tran, and Quang Chau, owns Phoebe’s. The group’s Winebelly wine bar and tapas restaurant, at 519 W. Oltorf St. in South Austin, closed in January. Their Vietnamese-Asian restaurant, Hai Ky, remains open at 1931 E Oltorf St. Suite B in Southeast Austin.

Chef Camden Stuerzenberger, formerly of Bess Bistro, Fork & Vine, and Mighty Bird, oversees the Phoebe’s menu. He crafted the menu at Winebelly.