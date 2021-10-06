Austin City Limits Musical Festival weekend one is done, and even if you're not planning to attend the second weekend you can still enjoy a bit of ACL Fest at home.

We're talking about the Zilker Spritz, aka the official rum cocktail from Bacardi that's being served at all liquor bars inside the festival and at select bars around Austin.

But you can make the drink yourself by buying Bacardi Coconut Flavored Rum at your favorite retail store and mixing up some tropical vibes at home. Here's how:

Zilker Spritz

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Bacardi Coconut Flavored Rum

1 oz. pineapple juice

0.25 oz. lime juice

Splash of soda water

Pineapple garnish

Instructions

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice.

Pour in the Bacardi Coconut Rum, followed by the pineapple juice, lime juice, and soda water.

Give it all a gentle stir.

Garnish with a pineapple slice and enjoy.

If you are headed to ACL Fest this weekend and happen to be hanging out in the VIP area, be on the lookout for Casa Bacardi, a Caribbean front porch party where festivalgoers can make friendship bracelets and possibly win a custom Bacardi and ACL Music Festival merch pack.

