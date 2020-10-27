Artisan breads from popular Texas bakery are now available in Austin

Austin is finally getting a taste Houston's cult Bread Man Baking Company. The bakery announced an expansion of its partnership with Austin's own Whole Foods Market, which will see four of its signature loaves distributed to stores in Austin, as well as Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

Beginning Tuesday, October 27, Whole Foods will feature four seasonal loaves that will be exclusive to its stores: Pumpkin Spice Brioche, White Chocolate Orange Challah, Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough, and Chocolate Cherry Sourdough. Like all of Bread Man's products, they're made with locally-sourced ingredients and without any artificial additives, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup.

“The expansion within Whole Foods is a dream come true, and we’re overjoyed with the growth of this relationship,” said Tasos Katsaounis, CEO and founder of Bread Man Baking Company, in a statement. “The ability to showcase our products to a new audience is exciting. Whole Foods gave us the creative liberty to create seasonal flavors so we came together as a team and immediately explored our own favorite holiday flavor combinations.”

Founded in 2018, Bread Man has been growing quickly. Initially, Katsaounis started as a hobbyist who rekindled his childhood interest in baking for friends and family. An enthusiastic response to pictures of his breads on social media — along with some encouragement from his wife, Houston radio legend Roula Christie — inspired him to leave his corporate consulting job and become an entrepreneur.

Katsaounis started selling his breads to Houston restaurants, as well as farmers markets across the Houston area, Whole Foods, and select H-E-B stores.

"Six months into Bread Man Baking Company’s existence, Whole Food contacted us, and that was a dream come true," Katsaounis added. "Now, to be able to expand our reach not only to the entire state of Texas but also to neighboring states, well, I never would’ve imagined this to come from fulfilling a passion that began in my home kitchen."