New weekday concept sets sail at famous Austin tiki bar
It's like Disney World without the lines (and the constant brand controversy). The immersive bar and restaurant Tiki Tatsu-Ya has captured Ausitnites' imagination with water features, kitschy decor turned up to 11, audiovisual displays, and of course creative tiki drinks. But the novelty of this nearly three-year-old bar keeps coming, with a brand new bar concept inside, open Mondays and Tuesdays only, unveiled June 3.
Whether visitors are looking for a more casual experience or killing time before heading to their table, they can now head to The Retreat at the Nest. A release calls it a new concept, but it is part of the same space, which is also connected — although more opaquely — with Ramen Tatsu-Ya on South Lamar Boulevard.
Ramen Tatsu-Ya, one of the chain's seven locations, is visible from the street, while Tiki Tatsu-Ya embraces the speakeasy life. The only visible marker from the front is the convincing-but-suspect Aikawa Tropical Tours storefront; In the back, signs point to "ramen" in one direction and "tiki" in the other.
The Nest, for short, is located on the second floor in a previously private space that some Austinites may have seen during special events. Now it's flipped the script. Instead of offering a super-exclusive experience, this bar actually tones down Tiki Tastu-Ya's more theatrical offerings for an "approachable tiki experience," according to the release.
The approachable factor seems to come from the bar service, which allows folks to order and find seats at their leisure. (Not to overexplain how bars work, but Tiki Tatsu-Ya's carefully paced style is very much not like this.) It also comes with its own menu, offering eight new tiki twists on classic cocktails for $10-15 each. These are Hawaiian, Polynesian, and Asian-inspired, if not authentic, highlighting various rums.
Menu highlights include:
- The 'Guests’ Choice’ Daiquiri: a build-your-own cocktail with possible bases including white, agricole, Guyana, Spanish, Saint Lucian, Jamaican, and Haitian rums
- Marghhh: Since no Austin bar menu is complete without a margarita, this one features an agricole rum blend from Martinique, housemade fassionola syrup (passionfruit, et al.), and a Szechuan pepper foam twist
- King Kong: A play on an Old Fashioned with banana, a Jamaican rum blend, and housemade Chinese Herbstura (bitters)
- Umami Tsunami: Rum-lovers may already have a Dark and Stormy as their usual pick; this one features house-made ginger syrup that turns up the ginger flavor
- Pain Forest Cafe: Another classic tiki drink, the pineapple-based Painkiller gets more twists with miso coconut cream and Midori (melon licquer)
Alongside the cocktails are highballs ($8), beers like Kirin Ichiban and Electric Jellyfish ($5), and Secret Handshake Cider.
The snack program — creatively, if confusingly dubbed "48-Hour Layovers at The Nest" for the two-day window the concept operates within — focuses on small plates that are also more casual than the offerings downstairs. That includes wings, ribs, coconut shrimp, Spam sandos, and tarot tots; The latter can come together as a combo.
The Retreat at the Nest is open 5 pm to midnight on Mondays and Tuesdays. More information is available at tiki-tatsuya.com. The Nest does not accept reservations.